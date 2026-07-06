Astros vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, July 6

The Houston Astros hit the road for a three-game set against the Washington Nationals starting on Monday night.

Houston lost three of the first four games on its homestand, but bounced back to take the final two against the Rays. Meanwhile, Washington dropped its last two against the Pirates after winning three straight and five of six.

Both teams are now hovering around the .500 mark. The Astros are two games under .500 while the Nationals are one game above.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Astros vs. Nationals on Monday, July 6.

Astros vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Astros +1.5 (-192)

Nationals -1.5 (+157)

Moneyline

Astros -101

Nationals -120

Total

10.0 (Over -102/Under -118)

Astros vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers

Astros: Mike Burrows (4-8, 5.58 ERA)

Nationals: Miles Mikolas (2-7, 5.44 ERA)

Mike Burrows only allowed one run on two hits (a solo home run) in six innings in Toronto two starts ago, but that’s been the outlier this season. He’s given up at least four runs in the four starts around that, which is more in line with his overall ERA this year.

Miles Mikolas did complete seven innings last time out, but he allowed six runs on nine hits in Boston. He’s had a few solid outings, but most of them have been fewer than five innings.

Astros vs. Nationals How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 6

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Nationals Park

How to Watch (TV): SCHN, NATS

Astros record: 45-47

Nationals record: 46-45

Astros vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets

Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet

James Wood OVER 1.5 Bases (-101)

James Wood is proving that last year’s 31 home runs were no fluke. He already has 23 home runs and 22 doubles in 91 games, posting a .533 slugging percentage and .926 OPS.

Wood has gone OVER 1.5 bases in 53% of his games this season, which goes a bit higher to 58% at home. I’ll back him to get at least two bases tonight against a lackluster arm like Burrows.

Astros vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick

This should be an easy OVER tonight in Washington.

The total reflects that at 10, but I don’t think that’s high enough. Burrows and Mikolas will likely each allow a few runs themselves, and the bullpens aren’t much better.

Washington has the fourth-highest bullpen ERA in the league at 5.03, with Houston not too far behind at 4.27.

Pick: OVER 10 (-102)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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