Astros vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 11

The Tampa Bay Rays return home for a three-game set against the Houston Astros starting on Friday night.

The Rays split a four-game set in Texas before taking two of three in Atlanta for a successful road trip. Houston has been a bit more up and down, dropping two of three to the Diamondbacks before winning a three-game set in Philadelphia.

The Astros took two of three from the Rays at home in early July.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Astros vs. Rays on Friday, Sept. 11.

Astros vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Astros +1.5 (-149)

Rays -1.5 (+123)

Moneyline

Astros +144

Rays -174

Total

7.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Astros vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

Astros: Miguel Ullola (0-0, 3.86 ERA)

Rays: Drew Rasmussen (14-5, 2.88 ERA)

Miguel Ullola is set to serve as the opener in his first MLB start. He’s allowed three runs on five hits (two home runs) with 10 strikeouts and one walk through his first seven innings in the big leagues.

Drew Rasmussen is looking to build on another stellar start last time out, allowing just one run (a home run) on three hits in seven innings against the Rangers.

Astros vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Friday, Sept. 11

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): SCHN, RAYS

Astros record: 75-72

Rays record: 87-59

Astros vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets

Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Drew Rasmussen UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-109)

Drew Rasmussen has only gotten stronger as the season’s moved along. After allowing 84 hits in 104.1 innings across his first 19 starts, he’s yielded just 28 hits in 49 innings in his last eight outings – all wins for Tampa Bay.

Rasmussen has allowed UNDER 4.5 hits in three straight starts and seven of those last eight games, getting him up to 17 of 27 starts this season with four or fewer hits allowed.

Astros vs. Rays Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Rays have won four of their last six games and now return home to face off against an up-and-down Astros squad.

Drew Rasmussen gives the Rays an edge on the mound against Miguel Ullola, who the Astros are using as an opener on Friday night. The Tampa Bay right-hander has allowed just four runs across 19 innings in his last three starts.

The Rays have also been dominant at home this season, going 47-25 at Tropicana Field.

Pick: Rays -174

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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