Athletics vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, July 20

The Arizona Diamondbacks are just 0.5 games out of the final wild card spot in the National League, and they’re looking to make a push for the playoffs in the second half after taking two out of three games against the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend.

Now, Arizona opens up a series with the Athletics on Monday, and it’s favored to begin the three-game set with a win.

Mitch Bratt (6.00 ERA) is set to make his third appearance of the season for the D-Backs after tossing six innings of five-hit, four-run ball in his first two outings. He’ll go up against Athletics left-hander Jeffrey Springs (6.08 ERA), who has led the team to a 7-12 record in 19 appearances.

The Athletics have fallen to 15 games under .500 this season, and they have an awful minus-114 run differential. So, it shouldn’t come a surprise that they’re +123 to win this game, even with neither team trotting out an elite starting pitcher.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Game 1 of this series.

Athletics vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Athletics +1.5 (-170)

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline

Athletics: +123

Diamondbacks: -149

Total

9 (Over -122/Under +101)

Athletics vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (3-9, 6.08 ERA)

Diamondbacks: Mitch Bratt (0-0, 6.00 ERA)

Athletics vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 20

Time: 9:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): DBACKS.TV/NBC Sports California

Athletics record: 42-57

Diamondbacks record: 51-48

Athletics vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets

Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet

Ketel Marte to Hit a Home Run (+279)

This season, Marte has crushed left-handed pitching, and he’s one of my favorite home run prop targets on July 20 :

Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte has 17 home runs in the 2026 season, and seven of them have come against left-handed pitching.

In fact, the D-Backs second baseman is hitting lefties much better this season, posting a .299 batting average, .933 OPS and a .588 slugging percentage in just 97 at-bats. Marte has seven homers against lefties in 2026.

Now, he faces one of the most home-run prone left-handers in the league in the Athletics’ Jeffrey Springs. Through 19 outings, Springs has allowed 26 home runs, and he’s gone 10 consecutive starts with at least one homer allowed.

The Athletics’ left-hander ranks in just the 12th percentile in ground-ball percentage in 2026, so Marte and the D-Backs should be able to lift the ball against him tonight.

Marte is hitting .308 since the break, and I expect him to stay hot on Monday night.

Athletics vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan has taken on a challenge of betting $100 every day for the entire year, and he shared why this game features one of his best bets on Monday:

Tonight's Athletics vs. Diamondbacks game is a battle of lefties when Jeffrey Springs (6.08 ERA) takes on Mitch Bratt (6.00 ERA). Both offenses have been better when facing left-handed pitchers this season. The Athletics' wRC+ improves from 100 against righties to 102 against lefties, while the Diamondbacks improve from 84 to 108. That should be a recipe for a high-scoring affair in this interleague duel.

Pick: OVER 9 (-122 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .