Athletics vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 3

The Seattle Mariners return home for a four-game set against the Athletics starting on Thursday night.

After losing five in a row, the Mariners bounced back with victories in their final two games in Boston on their road trip.

The A’s also just got a win, which ended a five-game losing streak of their own.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Athletics vs. Mariners on Thursday, Sept. 3.

Athletics vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Athletics +1.5 (-126)

Mariners -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline

Athletics +177

Mariners -217

Total

7 (Over -116/Under -104)

Athletics vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

Athletics: Jack Perkins (3-10, 6.42 ERA)

Mariners: Kade Anderson (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

Jack Perkins allowed just two runs (one earned) in five innings last time out, which was a nice effort after allowing 18 runs (17 earned) in 13.1 innings across his previous three starts.

Kade Anderson has been solid through his first two MLB starts, allowing three runs in 5.2 innings against the Cubs and two runs in 4.1 innings in Toronto.

Athletics vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 3

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, SEAM

Athletics record: 54-86

Mariners record: 66-74

Athletics vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets

Athletics Best MLB Prop Bet

Lawrence Butler OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+163)

Lawrence Butler has raised his batting average by 15 points during his 11-game hitting streak, going 14 for 38 (.368) with five runs scored and 11 RBI in that span.

You can take Butler to get a hit at -125 if you so choose, but I’ll take these nice plus odds for OVER 1.5 HRR.

Athletics vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Mariners are back at home after winning the final two games in Boston on their road trip. Seattle has been a good home team all season long, going 37-31 at T-Mobile Park, while the A’s are just 29-42 on the road.

Jack Perkins has been struggling as of late, and Kade Anderson has held his own through two major-league starts.

Seattle should be able to take care of business to open the series tonight at home.

Pick: Mariners -1.5 (+104)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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