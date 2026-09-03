Athletics vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 3
In this story:
The Seattle Mariners return home for a four-game set against the Athletics starting on Thursday night.
After losing five in a row, the Mariners bounced back with victories in their final two games in Boston on their road trip.
The A’s also just got a win, which ended a five-game losing streak of their own.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Athletics vs. Mariners on Thursday, Sept. 3.
Athletics vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Athletics +1.5 (-126)
- Mariners -1.5 (+104)
Moneyline
- Athletics +177
- Mariners -217
Total
- 7 (Over -116/Under -104)
Athletics vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- Athletics: Jack Perkins (3-10, 6.42 ERA)
- Mariners: Kade Anderson (0-0, 4.50 ERA)
Jack Perkins allowed just two runs (one earned) in five innings last time out, which was a nice effort after allowing 18 runs (17 earned) in 13.1 innings across his previous three starts.
Kade Anderson has been solid through his first two MLB starts, allowing three runs in 5.2 innings against the Cubs and two runs in 4.1 innings in Toronto.
Athletics vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 3
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, SEAM
- Athletics record: 54-86
- Mariners record: 66-74
Athletics vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets
Athletics Best MLB Prop Bet
- Lawrence Butler OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+163)
Lawrence Butler has raised his batting average by 15 points during his 11-game hitting streak, going 14 for 38 (.368) with five runs scored and 11 RBI in that span.
You can take Butler to get a hit at -125 if you so choose, but I’ll take these nice plus odds for OVER 1.5 HRR.
Athletics vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:
The Mariners are back at home after winning the final two games in Boston on their road trip. Seattle has been a good home team all season long, going 37-31 at T-Mobile Park, while the A’s are just 29-42 on the road.
Jack Perkins has been struggling as of late, and Kade Anderson has held his own through two major-league starts.
Seattle should be able to take care of business to open the series tonight at home.
Pick: Mariners -1.5 (+104)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop