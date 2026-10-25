Is Baker Mayfield Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Panthers in NFL Week 7)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) is officially listed as questionable for Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers after practicing in full this week.

Mayfield dislocated his right thumb in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, causing him to miss the last three weeks. However, he's expected to get the start in a key NFC South battle with the Panthers.

Bucs HC Todd Bowles told reporters that Baker Mayfield “looks like he’s ready to go”, and he now is expected to start Sunday vs. the Panthers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2026

The odds for the Bucs-Panthers matchup have changed a bit since an initial move on Monday. Tampa Bay opened as a three-point underdog, but DraftKings Sportsbook quickly moved that line to Panthers -3.5.

Now, the line has settled with the Buccaneers back s three-point underdogs, a sign that oddsmakers initially expected Mayfield to play in this matchup. Had backup Jalon Daniels gotten the start, it's likely this spread would have moved at least a point or two in favor of the Panthers.

Mayfield reportedly will wear a custom glove for his injured right hand in Week 7, so it'll be interesting to see if that impacts him throwing the ball at all. The Bucs quarterback won't have an easy return, as No. 1 receiver Emeka Egbuka (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game.

Tampa Bay is off to a 1-5 start, and it was 0-3 in the games that Mayfield started before suffering his thumb injury against Minnesota. As a result, the Bucs are nearly 6/1 to make the playoffs and +12500 to win the Super Bowl in 2026.

Can Mayfield's return change their season?

The Bucs are hoping the former No. 1 overall pick can have a big game against a Carolina secondary that has been beatable in the 2026 season. Mayfield has completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 615 yards, two scores and two picks in 2026. He's also carried the ball 11 times for 65 yards and a score this season.

A win on Sunday would put the Bucs in a much better spot to compete in the NFC South, as they'd be just one game back of Carolina in the win column with a head-to-head victory under their belt.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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