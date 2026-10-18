Is Baker Mayfield Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Steelers vs. Buccaneers in NFL Week 6)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield dislocated his thumb in Week 3 of the 2026 season against the Minnesota Vikings, and he still remains out of the lineup for the Bucs heading into Week 6.

Mayfield did not practice in the lead up to Sunday's game, and he was ruled out by the team on Friday. That sets up undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels to make his third straight start for the 1-4 Buccaneers.

Daniels led the Bucs to a win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, but Tampa Bay is set as a 2.5-point underdog at home in the odds for this game with the Pittsburgh Steelers. DraftKings Sportsbook still has Tampa Bay as a long shot to make the playoffs with Mayfield sidelined and the NFC South featuring two potential division winners in Carolina and Atlanta.

On the bright side for the Bucs, the odds for this game have actually shifted towards them even with Mayfield injured. Tampa Bay opened as a three-point home underdog this week, but there seems to be some confidence in Daniels across the market.

At DraftKings, the public is hammering the Steelers with over 70 percent of the reported spread and moneyline bets on Pittsburgh to win.

On the bright side for the Bucs, it appears Mayfield has a chance to return in Week 1. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, there is "optimism" that Mayfield will come back from his thumb injury against the Panthers in a key NFC South battle.

Originally, Mayfield was expected to be sidelined for at least three weeks, which made Week 7 the first possible spot for him to return.

Pelissero: There's "optimism" that Baker Mayfield (thumb) will return Week 7. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 17, 2026

In his three games this season, Mayfield completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 615 yards, two scores and two interceptions. He also added 11 carries for 65 yards and a score on the ground.

The former No. 1 overall pick is as tough as they come, so he'll likely fight to be back as long as his thumb allows. The Bucs need to know that Mayfield can grip and throw the ball without limitations if they want to put him in a spot to succeed in Week 7 and beyond.

For now, Daniels is at the helm as he looks to win his second straight start.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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