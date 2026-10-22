Baker Mayfield Injury Update Causes Minor Move in Buccaneers Odds vs. Panthers in NFL Week 7

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield took a step in the right direction as he looks to suit up in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers.

After missing the last three games with a dislocated thunb, Mayfield was a full participant in practice for the Bucs on Wednesday.

Buccaneers listed QB Baker Mayfield as a full participant in today’s practice. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2026

That certainly gives the former No. 1 overall pick a chance to make his return for the 1-5 Bucs in a crucial NFC South matchup. Tampa Bay was 0-3 in Mayfield's starts before his injury and it has a 1-2 record with backup Jalon Daniels filling in.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles hasn't committed to Mayfield playing just yet, which has stalled the Bucs' movement in the betting market ahead of Week 7.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles said he anticipates making a decision about quarterback Baker Mayfield on Friday. He said he threw the ball well today and did well in what he was asked to do. They split reps up. A big thing will be how he feels tomorrow after a day of practice. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 21, 2026

Tampa Bay opened the week as a three-point favorite, but that line quickly shifted to Tampa Bay +3.5. Now, with Mayfield returning to pracitce, the Bucs are back to three-point underdogs, a sign that Mayfield may be ready to make his return.

Daniels has done a decent job filling in for the Bucs, but the team clearly has a higher ceiling with Mayfield under center. After missing the postseason in the 2025 campaign, the Bucs are now a long shot to make the playoffs, sitting at +570 in the latest odds. Still, a win over Carolina would get the Bucs back in the mix for the NFC South title this season.

Mayfield has completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 615 yards, two scores and two picks before suffering the thumb injury. He's also carried the ball 11 times for 65 yards and a score this season.

If he continues to practice in full, Mayfield should have a chance to suit up on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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