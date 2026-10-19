Baker Mayfield Injury Update Doesn't Improve Buccaneers' Odds vs. Panthers in NFL Week 7

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are well outside the playoff picture in the NFC through six weeks, as they're just 1-5 after an overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels was unable to do enough to get the Bucs a second win in a row, and the team is in last place in the NFC South entering Week 7.

On the bright side for the Bucs, it appears that starting quarterback Baker Mayfield has a chance to return in Week 7.

Mayfield, who dislocated his thumb in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, appears to be nearing a return to practice, as NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported ahead of Week 6 that there is "optimism" that the former No. 1 overall pick will return against the Carolina Panthers.

Pelissero: There's "optimism" that Baker Mayfield (thumb) will return Week 7. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 17, 2026

That would be a major boost to a Tampa Bay team that needs a winning streak to get back in the mix to make the playoffs.

Despite the report from Pelissero, oddsmakers aren't buying the Bucs on the road against the first-place Panthers and Bryce Young. Tampa Bay opened as a three-point underdog on the road in Week 7, and it has since moved to a 3.5-point underdog in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

While that move could be a reaction to Sunday's results after Carolina picked up a win against Philadelphia, it's also possible that oddsmakers aren't quite sold on the Bucs getting their starting quarterback to return just yet. Mayfield needs to be able to grip and throw a football at a usual level before the team is going to send him out into a regular-season game.

At 1-5, the Bucs are +570 to make the playoffs and +12500 to win the Super Bowl, making them one of the bigger long shots in the NFL through six weeks.

Mayfield has appeared in just three games and didn't exactly play at a high level, completing 63.5 percent of his passes for 615 yards, two scores and two picks before suffering the thumb injury. He's also carried the ball 11 times for 65 yards and a score this season.

Tampa Bay's practice report on Wednesday should provide more insight into Mayfield's status for Week 7.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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