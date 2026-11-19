The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a strong second half of the 2026 season to win the NFC South, yet they may get it started without their quarterback.

Baker Mayfield (ankle/foot) officially did not practice on Wednesday, an ominous sign for his status in Week 11 against the Detroit Lions. Mayfield reportedly was injured in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears, and it appears he hasn't improved enough -- even with the Bucs' bye in Week 10 -- to practice to start this week.

That sets undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels up to make his fourth start of the season, even though Mayfield reportedly is pushing to play. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Mayfield is "probably a long shot" to suit up on Sunday.

Fowler: Baker Mayfield (foot, ankle) "probably a long shot" to play Week 11.



Mayfield will push to get ready and play this week so the Bucs aren't ruling out the possibility he plays but there's more optimism about him playing in the Week 12 divisional matchup against Panthers. pic.twitter.com/Ih0jaNdPDF — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 18, 2026

Mayfield's injury has caused a ton of movement in the odds for this game -- all in the Lions' favor. Tampa Bay has opened up as a 5.5-point underdog at DraftKings against the Lions and was set at +195 to pick up a road win. The Bucs then shifted to 6.5-point underdogs on Tuesday and have continued to move to seven-point underdogs on Thursday.

Not only that, but Tampa Bay is just +270 on the moneyline, which translates to a 27.03 percent chance to win, now that Mayfield missed Wednesday's practice.

The Bucs have survived without Mayfield this season, winning one of Daniels' three starts, yet the undrafted rookie is far from an elite quarterback. He'll have to put up points against a Lions offense that is sixth in the NFL in EPA/Play and fourth in success rate.

This season in five appearances (three starts), Daniels has 61.2 percent of his passes for 501 yards, three scores and five picks. He's also added 22 carries for 123 yards on the ground. Mayfield honestly hasn't been much better, completing 60.6 percent of his passes for 922 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions in his six games.

If Mayfield is unable to practice on Thursday as well, it's possible oddsmakers will fully adjust this line with the notion that Daniels will start. Tampa Bay is currently 3-6 and behind the Carolina Panthers in the NFC South race.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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