Bears' Odds vs. Jets in NFL Week 4 Improve Despite Caleb Williams Injury, Uncertain QB Situation

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is dealing with a hamstring injury heading into Week 4 against the New York Jets, but the team opted to keep him off of injured reserve, a sign that he could return to action in less than four weeks.

That's good news for the Bears, though head coach Ben Johnson declined to name a starting quarterback for the team's matchup against the Jets. That gives Williams an outside chance of playing (his initial timeline to return was three to four weeks), but the Bears looked great with Case Keenum under center on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Still, Johnson did not committ to Keenum starting if Williams couldn't go, especially now that Tyson Bagent (concussion, now healthy) would have a full week to prepare for New York.

Ben Johnson on whether Case Keenum will start against the Jets if Caleb Williams doesn't return for Week 4 (the reported timeline is 3-4 weeks of recovery from his Grade 2 hamstring strain).



Johnson: "We'll have a discussion as a coaching staff and we'll see where we need to go… — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 29, 2026

The Bears opened as three-point favorites against New York in Week 4 (at even money), but that line has since moved to Bears -3.5 (-102). DraftKings Sportsbook has set Chicago at -175 (an implied probability of 63.64 percent) to win this matchup.

That move could indicate that Williams has a slight chance to suit up, but it's also a vote of confidence in Chicago's quarterback room as a whole after Keenum's strong showing in Week 3.

The Bears are favored to make the playoffs once again this season, and a win over the Jets would put them in a great spot given the injury to Williams. Wednesday's practice report should give a lot more insight into whether or not the former No. 1 overall pick will be able to play in Week 4.

This season, Williams has thrown for 407 yards, two scores and one pick while also adding a pair of touchdowns on the ground in less than two games. Once he returns, it's possible that the Bears' odds will jump in the futures market, especially if they're able to weather the storm without him if he misses more games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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