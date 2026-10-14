Bears vs. Falcons Odds Make Minor Shift Following Latest Michael Penix Jr. Injury Update

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffered a rib injury in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens, but it's not expected to be a long-term issue.

The Falcons reportedly are optimistic that their starting quarterback will be able to play against the Chicago Bears in Week 6, and the betting odds for this game have seen a minor shift towards Atlanta over the last day.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Falcons set as three-point underdogs at home against Chicago in Week 6. The line opened at Falcons -1.5 before their loss on Sunday night, and it's moved slightly towards Chicago since Monday. However, the odds for the Bears to cover have come down from -120 to -105 over the last 24 hours, a sign that Penix may be able to play in this game.

Before, it looked as if the line would get through the key number of three for Chicago, but now bettors are actually backing the Falcons at home. According to DraftKings, 55 percent of the moneyline bets and 56 percent of the spread bets for this game are on the Falcons.

Wednesday's practice report will shine quite a bit of light on Penix's status for Week 6. He admitted on Sunday night that had he not been forced to sit at the beginning of overtime, he may have been able to stay in the game.

But the former first-round pick said the injury "just started to get worse and worse as we were sitting there."

The Falcons have been a much better team with Penix under center in 2026, going 2-1 in his three starts. They've also jumped from the worst offense in the NFL in EPA/Play all the way to 18th in EPA/Play and eighth in success rate. He has completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 719 yards, three scores and one interception in 2026.

If Penix is able to at least log a limited session in practice on Wednesday, it'll bode well for his chances of suiting up in Week 6.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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