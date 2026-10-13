Positive Michael Penix Jr. Injury Update Doesn't Change Falcons' Odds vs. Bears in NFL Week 6

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix suffered a rib injury late in Sunday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5.

The injury caused Penix to miss Atlanta's overtime drive, and he underwent an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the issue. According to The Athletic's Jonathan Jones, Atlanta is optimistic that the former first-round pick will be able to suit up against the Chicago Bears in Week 6.

Falcons optimistic Michael Penix Jr. (rib) will be able to play Week 6, per @jjones9. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 12, 2026

DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Falcons set as three-point underdogs at home against Chicago in Week 6. The line opened at Falcons -1.5 before their loss on Sunday night, and it's moved slightly towards Chicago (-120 to cover) since Monday. The Falcons have received 55 percent of the spread bets at DraftKings, so it's possible this line comes down if Penix is able to play.

There are quarterback injuries on both sides in this game, as Caleb Williams appears to be on track to return for the Bears after missing three games with a hamstring injury. The former No. 1 overall pick was questionable ahead of Week 5, which certainly is a step in the right direction after he went down in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Falcons have been a much better team with Penix under center in 2026, going 2-1 in his three starts. They've also jumped from the worst offense in the NFL in EPA/Play all the way to 18th in EPA/Play and eighth in success rate.

Through three games, Penix has completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 719 yards, three scores and one interception. If he's unable to go, it appears that former top-five pick Tua Tagovailoa is next in line at quarterback for the Falcons. Tagovailoa threw a game-ending interception in Week 5 in overtime with Penix sidelined.

The Falcons are still in the mix to win the NFC South at 2-3, but it's clear any extending absence for Penix is a major hit to this offense. If Penix is able to practice early in the week, it's possible that this line could move towards Atlanta.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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