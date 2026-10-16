Bears vs. Falcons Score Prediction for NFL Week 6 (Can Chicago Bounce Back?)

The Chicago Bears are hoping to get Caleb Williams back this week when they travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

After two wins without Williams, the Bears got blown out 31-7 in Green Bay last week.

The Falcons had won two straight games as well before falling 30-23 to the Ravens in Week 5. They, too, have had quarterback issues this season.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 6 matchup with a final score prediction.

Bears vs. Falcons Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bears -1.5 (-102)

Falcons +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Bears: -115

Falcons: -105

Total

51.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Line Movement: The spread has shifted a bit since the odds opened for this game. The Bears are now -1.5 after the Falcons opened as -1.5 favorites. The total has also increased by four points, likely due to quarterback news throughout the week.

Bears vs. Falcons Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

We have a lot of early-week questions at quarterback for both teams. Caleb Williams has a chance to return for the Bears after a Week 2 injury, and Michael Penix Jr. may be out with a rib injury for the Falcons, forcing Atlanta to turn to Tua Tagovailoa. I believe the Bears -3 line points to both Williams and Penix Jr. playing, but I'm not so sure. As a Falcons fan myself, his post-game quotes after the Monday Night Football loss weren't promising, and he's proven to be a player who isn't going to take the field unless he's feeling 100%.

If Tagovailoa gets the start on Sunday, this is going to be a disastrous game for Atlanta. We have seen enough from him in both the preseason and at the end of the Week 5 game against the Ravens to know that he's the worst version of himself we've ever seen, and that's saying something.

The injuries are also starting to pile up on the Atlanta defense, so if Williams is back for the Bears, I expect them to be able to put up points in bunches.

I'll lay the field goal on Chicago.

Pick: Bears -3 (-120) via Caesars

It looks like both teams are expected to get their starting quarterbacks for this matchup, which makes me love the OVER in this game. Even with the total going up by four points, getting Williams and Michael Penix Jr. in there should create a ton of offense against these defenses.

The Bears have only gone OVER the total once this season, when they put up 59 points themselves in Week 1. I think Williams’ return can help them to a high-scoring win in Atlanta.

Final Score Prediction: Bears 30, Falcons 24

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.