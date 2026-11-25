The Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears in a classic Thanksgiving Day matchup on Thursday afternoon.

This is a key game as well as the Lions and Bears are tied atop the NFC North at 8-2.

The Bears have won five games in a row since a loss at Green Bay, although they were favored in four of them. Detroit has been hot, too, winning six in a row after an upset loss in Carolina.

The Lions have won four straight and seven of the last eight matchups against Chicago.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 12 matchup with a final score prediction.

Bears vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bears -2.5 (-110)

Lions +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Bears: -138

Lions: +116

Total

55.5 (Over -104/Under -115)

Line Movement: The line hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this game, and neither has the total. These teams are locked in ahead of their Thanksgiving Day matchup.

Bears vs. Lions Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

Bears vs. Lions Prediction

The Lions have been able to skate by in recent games when facing bad offenses. Their last four games have come against three offenses that rank in the bottom six of the NFL in EPA per play and a Patriots team that lost Drake Maye early. Their laundry list of injuries and poor defensive play is now set to get exposed when they face one of the best offenses in football on Thanksgiving afternoon.

The Lions' offensive numbers are a touch better than the Bears', but when it comes to the two defenses, we have a borderline top-10 unit in Chicago against a bottom-five unit in Detroit. The Lions may have to score every time they touch the ball to keep pace with Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense.

I'll lay the points on Chicago.

Pick: Bears -2.5 (-108) via FanDuel

The Bears look legit. They’ve strung together a few impressive games, which, as MacMillan mentioned, is more than the Lions can say about their opponents.

Chicago’s offense should be able to lead the Bears to a rare victory over the Lions on Thursday afternoon.

Final Score Prediction: Bears 31, Lions 27

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