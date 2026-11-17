Our streak of six straight profitable weeks of the Road to 272 Bets came to an end in Week 10, and it was a significant setback, going just 5-9 with my picks. The good news is we cashed on the Chargers moneyline on Monday Night Football to soften the blow.

We're now in the full swing of the second half of the season, and Week 11 features the shortest slate of games of 2026, as six teams are on BYE, leaving us with only 13 games to watch and bet on. Let's see if we can string together a bounceback performance.

If you want to listen to the audio version of this week's picks, including some more in-depth analysis, check out the latest episode of Bacon Bets wherever you get your podcasts. You can also get a list of all my picks and where I bet them on Juice Reel. Finally, you can check it out to find the six rules I follow for this challenge.

Road to 272 Bets Record

Week 10: 5-9 (3.26 units)

Season-to-date: 71-76-3 (-5.96 units)

NFL Week 11 Best Bets for Every Game

Colts vs. Texans Prediction

With the spread in the double digits, I have no interest in backing either team. Instead, I'm going to take the OVER.

The Texans' offense has been their strength this season. They're now ninth in the league in EPA per play and fourth in that metric since Week 4. C.J. Stroud has also been phenomenal, ranking inside the top eight in almost every quarterback metric since Week 4. Now they'll get to feast against a horrific Colts defense that's 21st in opponent EPA per play.

Of course, it's hard to trust the Colts' offense, but it's time for us to continue to assume that the Houston offense is going to turn things around and become the elite unit it was the past few seasons. The biggest red flag in this game is that they're 22nd in opponent rush EPA and 27th in opponent rush success rate, which will feed directly into the Colts' offensive strength with Jonathan Taylor.

I'll root for points on Thursday night.

Pick: OVER 44.5 (-105) via BetMGM

Steelers vs. Eagles Prediction

The battle of Pennsylvania got flexed out of Sunday Night Football, and for good reason. I don't care that the Eagles are coming off their BYE; this is one of the worst teams in the NFL, and the fact that they had expectations heading into this season leads me to believe the locker room isn't exactly experiencing any good vibes either.

Philadelphia is now 31st in net yards per play, 29th in EPA per play, and 27th in opponent EPA per play. That makes them the only team in the league that's in the bottom six in both EPA categories.

Let's buy low on the Steelers after their bad performance against the Bengals last week. Pittsburgh leads the entire NFL in EPA per rush, and now they get to face a run defense that's 29th in opponent EPA per rush and giving up 4.1 yards per carry.

I'll lay the points with Pittsburgh.

Pick: Steelers -4.5 (-105) via DraftKings

Dolphins vs. Bills Prediction

I still believe that there's going to be a time this season that the Bills' defense is going to lose them a game, but they've proven over the past three weeks that not only have they improved, but they can still shut down bad offenses, holding the Ravens, Vikings, and Jets to 12 points or fewer.

Now, they get to host the worst team in all of football. The Dolphins have no skill or talent to speak of on either side of the football. They can't stop the run, they can't throw the ball, and while they kept it close against a fellow bad team in the Colts game last week, this week's matchup is one of the most lopsided games we've seen in recent history.

I'm not going to overthink this game. Give me the Bills.

Pick: Bills -16.5 (-105) via TheScore Bet

Ravens vs. Panthers Prediction

The Panthers have had an up-and-down season. After a strong start, they cooled off in the middle part of the season, but I think now is the time to get back in on them, especially at home against a Ravens team that has a laundry list of injuries.

The Panthers aren't elite in any area, but they aren't bad in any area either, ranking 12th in EPA per play and 17th in opponent EPA per play. The Ravens come in at slightly worse in most metrics, and now they have to hit the road on a short week.

That's enough for me to take Carolina as a 2.5-point home favorite.

Pick: Panthers -2.5 (-108) via Caesars

Titans vs. Cowboys Prediction

There aren't any defenses in the NFL that are as bad as the Cowboys', but the Titans' defense is pretty damn close. The Cowboys' defense is 32nd in opponent EPA per play and 28th in opponent success rate, while the Titans' defense is 29th and 30th in those two metrics. So, the question when betting on this game is whether or not the Tennessee offense is good enough to keep pace with a Cowboys offense that might put up 40 points.

I don't think they are. The Titans' offense is 26th in EPA and 25th in success rate. Cam Ward is 25th amongst NFL quarterbacks in adjusted EPA per play and 18th in completion percentage over expected. I don't think he has enough talent to fully take advantage of the Cowboys' bad defense.

I'll lay the points on Dallas.

Pick: Cowboys -7.5 (-115) via FanDuel

Buccaneers vs. Lions Prediction

The Lions' already bad and injured defense continues to take big hits. Now it's their star pass-rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, who is out for the season after celebrating a sack against the Patriots on Sunday. He joins a list that includes D.J. Reed, Kerby Joseph, Devin White, and Jack Campbell, who are on the injured list. It's enough to convince me that now is the time to sell your Lions' stock.

Detroit now has to take on a Buccaneers team that's fresh off a BYE week, and that ranks in the top five in both opponent EPA per play and opponent success rate. While the Lions' offense is certainly elite, they're going to struggle to rack up the amount of points they need to aid their limping defense.

Baker Mayfield's injury status is up in the air, which could make this bet tough to win, but if he plays, we're in a great spot. Even if he doesn't, Tampa Bay can win this game with their defense and rushing attack alone. They're my upset pick of the week.

Pick: Buccaneers +230 via Caesars

Saints vs. Bears Prediction

The Saints' numbers on either side of the football aren't good. They have somehow saved themselves from the conversation for being one of the worst teams in the NFL, but they are. They're 26th in net yards per play (-0.7), 23rd in EPA per play, success rate, opponent EPA per play, and 26th in opponent success rate. Things look even bleaker when you realize that they rank that low in every metric while also having the fourth-easiest schedule to date.

Now they have to take on one of the hottest teams in the NFL that's also coming off their BYE. There's going to be a time to fade the Bears, but at home against this Saints team isn't the time to do so. I'll lay the points on Chicago.

Pick: Bears -10.5 (-110) via BetWay

Cardinals vs. Chiefs Prediction

No team has had an easier schedule through the first 10 weeks of the season than the Kansas City Chiefs, which makes me think it's time to fade them in the market. Their metrics are all very good on both sides of the ball, but how much of that has been because of their schedule? Have they been good enough to justify a 16.5-point spread against a Cardinals team that has proved feisty at times?

The Cardinals' offense still has some weapons, and let's not discredit them too much based on last week's performance against the Rams. They had the ball for just 17:34. I'm hoping that, with a game under his belt, Carson Beck will show some level of improvement in his second start.

This spread is too lopsided in my opinion, I'll take the points with Arizona.

Pick: Cardinals +16.5 (-110) via Hard Rock

Jets vs. Chargers Prediction

I wrote last week that I can't quit on this Jets team, and I'm still convinced they're better than their record suggests. I used that logic to bet against them in a game against the Bills, which was a bet that didn't come close to cashing. Do you think I learned from my mistake? I haven't. I'm back on New York again this week against the Chargers.

The Jets are 16th in the NFL in net yards per play, and their offense is 18th in EPA per play and 10th in success rate. Those aren't the numbers of a team that deserves to have a 2-8 record and are underdogs of a field goal against a bad Chargers team. I'll fall for this trap once more.

Pick: Jets +3 (-115) via DraftKings

Raiders vs. Broncos Prediction

You can say what you want about the Broncos and the fact that they may not be as good as their record indicates, but the facts remain that they have had the toughest schedule in the NFL this season. If you want to fade them against the league's elite later in the year, be my guest, but they're going to beat up on some bad teams that they finally get to face, and the Raiders are one of them.

Fernando Mendoza has had a nightmare first two starts, facing the Seahawks' defense in his debut last week, and will now be on the road against the Broncos. Unfortunately for him, the Raiders don't have an effective run game to lean on, and their defense is a bottom-five unit.

All signs point to the Broncos coming out of their BYE week hot against an inferior opponent.

Pick: Broncos -9.5 (-115) via FanDuel

Jaguars vs. Giants Prediction

I've been waiting for the right time to fade the Giants, and this is the week. Their metrics certainly aren't bad; for example, they rank 13th in net yards per play (+0.2), but a lot of their numbers are being propped up by the second-easiest schedule in the NFL. They have yet to play a game against a team that's currently in a playoff spot. Their toughest game was against the Los Angeles Rams, which ended in a 28-6 loss.

Now, they have to face an elite Jaguars team that not only leads the league in DVOA but is also the only team in the league that ranks in the top five in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play. Jacksonville should be a much bigger favorite in this spot.

Pick: Jaguars -6 (-105) via BetMGM

Vikings vs. 49ers Prediction

I was waiting all season to fade the Minnesota Vikings, but they went out and got Kirk Cousins, and now their only weakness has been addressed. Cousins isn't a top-10 quarterback this season, but he's certainly good enough that the Vikings can win based on their defense and the rest of their offensive weapons. Cousins immediately and seamlessly slid into their offense this past week, and all of a sudden the Vikings look like a Super Bowl contender.

The 49ers are the clear top team in the NFC, but this is going to be one of their toughest challenges this season. They have enjoyed playing the fifth-easiest schedule so far this season, and now they face a defense that's going to make them pay for the plethora of injuries they have, especially on offense.

I'll take the field goal with the Vikings in what I expect will be a game that comes down to the wire.

Pick: Vikings +3 (+100) via TheScore Bet

Bengals vs. Commanders Prediction

The Bengals have shown no signs of slowing down, so I will continue to bet on the Bengals until the market begins to respect them as much as they deserve. Cincinnati is now second in the league in both EPA per play and success rate. They'll now face a Commanders' defense that's in the bottom half of the league in virtually every passing metric, which is bad news for Washington against this elite passing offense.

It's also worth noting that the Bengals' defense isn't nearly as bad as it was in recent history, ranking 15th in opponent EPA per play. That's good enough to let Burrow cook.

I'll continue to lay points on Cincinnati.

Pick: Bengals -6.5 (-106) via FanDuel

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