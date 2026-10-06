Bears vs. Packers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5

The Chicago Bears have been without Caleb Williams for the past two weeks, but they've managed to win both games by double digits to improve to 3-1 on the season. They'll now head to Green Bay to take on the Packers in an NFC North rivalry game in Week 5.

The Packers are 2-2 to begin the season, but there are some major red flags around this team. Their offensive line has struggled; they can't run the ball, and their defense has looked bad at times. The good news is they still have plenty of time to turn things around.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this NFC North showdown.

Bears vs. Packers Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bears -3 (-102)

Packers +3 (-118)

Moneyline

Bears -148

Packers +124

Total

OVER 45.5 (-108)

UNDER 45.5 (-112)

Bears vs. Packers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, October 11

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Lambeau Field

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Bears record: 3-1

Packers record: 2-2

Bears vs. Packers Betting Trends

The Packers are 5-4-1 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Bears are 8-3 against the spread in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 7-3 in the Bears' last 10 games

Packers are 2-7-1 against the spread in their last 10 games

The OVER is 6-4 in the Packers' last 10 games

Bears vs. Packers Key Player to Watch

Kyle Monangai, RB - Chicago Bears

Kyle Monangai has been seeing an increase in his touches over the past few weeks, and for good reason. He has racked up 324 yards on 60 carries for 5.4 yards per rush. He has also found the end zone three times. He played 53.8% of offensive snaps last week, racking up 30 carries for 146 yards, so he may be in the process of taking over as the No. 1 back in Chicago.

Bears vs. Packers Prediction and Pick

In the Week 5 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I made the case for taking the points with the Packers.

It looks like Caleb Williams will miss at least one more week, so I'm going to go against the Bears at least one more time. I was vocal about believing that the Bears would regress this season, but they've played better than I expected. With that being said, I think there is some level of buy-low opportunity on this Packers team. Their offensive line is banged up, but they've been amongst the unluckiest teams on both side of the ball to start the season, according to RBSDM.com.

No matter how good the Bears' backup quarterback has looked, I can't lay points on a team playing a backup quarterback in a road game against an underperforming but competent divisional rival. Give me the points with the Packers.

Pick: Packers +3 (-118) via DraftKings

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