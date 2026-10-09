Bears vs. Packers Score Prediction for NFL Week 5 (Who Will Win NFC North Battle?)

The Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears in an NFC North battle on Sunday afternoon.

The Packers are looking for their first two-game winning streak of the season after getting a 17-14 win in Tampa Bay last week. They had lost 35-14 to Atlanta the week prior in their home opener.

On the other hand, the Bears have won two in a row after a 9-3 loss to the Vikings. Tyson Bagent is in line to start under center in this rivalry matchup.

The Bears won two of three meetings against the Packers last season, including that all-important 31-27 postseason victory.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 5 matchup with a final score prediction.

Bears vs. Packers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bears -2.5 (-110)

Packers +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Bears: -135

Packers: +114

Total

45.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Line Movement: The spread has moved by a point since the odds opened for this game, with the Bears going from -1.5 (-105) to -2.5 (-110). The total has also moved a point, going from 44.5 to 45.5.

Bears vs. Packers Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

It's looking like Caleb Williams will miss at least one more week, so I'm going to go against the Bears at least one more time. I was vocal about believing that the Bears would regress this season, but they've played better than I expected. With that being said, I think there is some level of buy-low opportunity on this Packers team. Their offensive line is banged up, but they've been amongst the unluckiest teams on both side of the ball to start the season, according to RBSDM.com .

No matter how good the Bears' backup quarterback has looked, I can't lay points on a team playing a backup quarterback in a road game against an underperforming but competent divisional rival. Give me the points with the Packers.

Pick: Packers +2.5 (+100) via PointsBet

I wholeheartedly agree with MacMillan in this one, especially that last paragraph. Is Tyson Bagent really a road favorite at Lambeau Field?

The Packers beat the Bears 28-21 at home last December and had dominated this rivalry prior to last season. They also blew a lead in Week 1 in Minnesota, so they need every divisional win they can get.

Green Bay will be ready to defend home turf against the Bears on Sunday afternoon.

Final Score Prediction: Packers 27, Bears 23

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