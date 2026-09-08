Bears vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1

A pair of division winners from the 2025 season are set to square off in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, as the Carolina Panthers and Bryce Young host Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday.

Young and the Panthers backed into an NFC South title last season, but they turned in an impressive showing against the Los Angeles Rams in the first round of the playoffs, giving Young a real chance to lock down the long-term quarterback gig in Carolina.

The former No. 1 overall pick is in a prove-it year, and a strong start to the season would go a long way in an NFC South division where only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set at shorter than +9000 to win the Super Bowl.

Oddsmakers have set the Panthers as underdogs in Week 1, but this line is pretty tight, sitting at Carolina +3.

Chicago is coming off a massive season under Ben Johnson, winning 11 games to take the NFC North. The Bears nearly upset the Rams to make the NFC title game, and quarterback Caleb Williams (another former No. 1 overall pick) took a massive step forward in Year 2.

Both of these teams have tougher schedules in 2026, and they are popular regression candidates from their strong finishes in 2025. Still, the Bears have a ton of talent around Williams and are -105 to make the playoffs this season.

For comparison, Carolina is +220 to make the postseason in 2026.

Let’s take a look at the odds, injuries, trends, my pick and more for this Week 1 showdown.

Bears vs. Panthers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bears -3 (-102)

Panthers +3 (-118)

Moneyline

Bears: -148

Panthers: +124

Total

46.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

There’s been some line movement in this game, mainly on the total, which Sports Illustrated spoke to DraftKings about last week .

“One of the totals that moved: the Bears and Panthers, 44.5, now it's up to 47.5,” Johnny Avello, Director of Race and Sports Operations for DraftKings Sportsbook said. “When you look at the Bears, they were ranked pretty high in scoring last year. I think they were ranked in their top 10. They averaged about 25 points a game. I think the reason for this move, though, is when you look at the Bears' turnover ratio last year, it was like plus-22, and the bettors are kind of looking for that to continue.”

Bears vs. Panthers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Bank of American Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Bears record: 0-0

Panthers record: 0-0

Bears vs. Panthers Injury Reports

Bears Injury Report

Rome Odunze – questionable

D’Andre Swift – questionable

Kyle Monangai – questionable

Luther Burden III – questionable

Coby Bryant – injured reserve

Panthers Injury Report

Jonathon Brooks – questionable

Chuba Hubbard – questionable

Taylor Moton – Reserve/NFI

Ikem Ekwonu – PUP

Bears vs. Panthers Betting Trends

The Bears were 12-7 against the spread last season.

The Panthers were 11-7 against the spread last season.

The Panthers were 6-3 against the spread at home in 2025.

The Bears were 5-4 against the spread on the road in 2025.

The Panthers were 6-2 against the spread as home dogs in 2025.

The OVER was 9-9-1 in Chicago’s games in the 2025 season.

The UNDER was 10-8 in the Panthers’ games in 2025.

The OVER was 5-4 in the Panthers’ home games in 2025.

The OVER was 6-2-1 in Chicago’s road games in 2025.

Bears vs. Panthers Key Player to Watch

Caleb Williams, Quarterback, Chicago Bears

Williams nearly threw for 4,000 yards in the 2026 season (3,942), and he had a ton of memorable clutch moments, including some huge playoff throws as the Bears nearly took down the Rams in the divisional round.

The former No. 1 overall pick showed that he was worth the hype in Ben Johnson’s offense, tossing 27 touchdowns to just seven picks while rushing for 388 yards and three more scores.

If there’s one area where Williams needs to improve, it’s with his completion percentage. The Bears star completed just 58.1 percent of his passes last season, which was down over four percent from his rookie year.

The Bears tried to hit a ton of big plays with Williams in Johnson’s offense, but he still needs to improve on making many of the easier throws on a week-to-week basis. If he does, he could be a sneaky MVP candidate in 2026.

Bears vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick

I mentioned some of the line movement when it comes to the total in this game, and I think it’s notable that it has fallen back to 46.5 with less than a week to go before kickoff.

I think this could be a high-scoring affair, something the Bears did a ton on the road last season, hitting the OVER in six of nine games.

Johnson has been vocal about wanting Chicago to have the best offense in the NFL this season, and the Bears were ninth in the league in EPA/Play in the 2025 campaign.

The Panthers ended up being a bottom-12 team in EPA/Play on both offense and defense, but they still hit the OVER in the majority of their home games.

When it comes to the defensive side of the ball, Chicago benefitted a ton last season from turnovers. The Bears had a plus-22 turnover margin (the best in the NFL), yet they were still 19th in the league in EPA/Play.

I think Young and the Panthers will be able to move the ball against this Chicago team, and if the turnovers don’t come as easily for the Bears, they should allow more points than they did in 2025.

It wouldn’t shock me if both teams reach 20 points in this battle, so I’ll go OVER on Sunday.

Pick: OVER 46.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .