Bears vs. Seahawks Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 8 (Bet on Jaxon Smith-Njigba)

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears have a tough test in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season, as they’ll go on the road to play the defending champion Seattle Seahawks – one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Seattle is No. 1 in yards per play allowed and No. 2 in EPA/Play through the first seven weeks of the season, and it’s favored at home in Monday night’s showdown.

There are a ton of ways to bet on this game, but one of the most exciting is in the prop market. Not only can bettors wager on their favorite players in this game, but it’s possible to avoid worrying about the final score of this matchup with two NFC heavyweights throwing down.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Colston Loveland, Williams, D’Andre Swift and others are all worth a look in the prop market on Monday, and I’ve decided on three plays from the SI Betting team to highlight in this matchup.

Here’s a look at the latest odds and analysis for each of these props in a huge matchup for the NFC playoff picture in Week 8.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Bears vs. Seahawks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Caleb Williams OVER 21.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Longest Reception OVER 29.5 Yards (-112)

Rome Odunze UNDER 3.5 Receptions (-170)

Caleb Williams OVER 21.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

Since returning from a hamstring injury, Williams has failed to clear 21.5 rushing yards in back-to-back games, but he may need to use his legs more against an elite Seattle pass rush.

The Seahawks are second in the NFL in pressure rate this season, and they’ve already made 17 sacks in seven games.

Williams’ escapability is one of his best traits, and he did run all over Carolina (65 yards on 10 carries) and Minnesota (42 yards on five carries) in his first two starts this season. The Minnesota game is interesting since the Vikings are No. 1 in the league in pressure rate this season.

Seattle has allowed 30 carries for 127 yards to opposing quarterbacks in 2026, so it wouldn’t shock me if Williams scrambles a few times and clears this prop on Monday.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Longest Reception OVER 29.5 Yards (-112)

All season long, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shares his top-10 props of the week in his Player Prop Countdown , and JSN is the No. 7 selection for Week 8:

The Bears' secondary has been susceptible to giving up explosive plays through the air this season. They have given up nine receptions of 40+ yards, which is two more than any other team has given up. They've also allowed 21 completions of 20+ yards. With Jaxon Smith-Njigba almost certainly being a player that's going to be targeted early and often in this game, I'm willing to bet on him hauling in at least one pass of 30+ yards.

Rome Odunze UNDER 3.5 Receptions (-170)

Former first-round pick Rome Odunze has played a big role for the Bears this season, catching 24 of his 38 targets for 381 yards while playing 84.9 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. However, he only has two games this season with more than three receptions, and he’s been targeted seven or fewer times in six of his seven appearances.

With that usage, I’m going to fade Odunze on Monday against a Seattle defense that is No. 2 in the NFL in EPA/Pass through seven weeks.

Odunze doesn’t have nearly a big enough target share in Ben Johnson’s offense to trust to have one of his best games of the season against this elite defense.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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