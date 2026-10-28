Bears vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8

Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season closes out with an awesome NFC matchup, as the Seattle Seahawks host the Chicago Bears and Caleb Williams.

There’s a chance this matchup ends up having massive implications for the NFC playoff race, as Seattle (4-3) and Chicago (5-2) are both in second in their respective divisions and battling for a spot in the wild card picture. While it’s still possible for both teams to win their divisions, it could be valuable to have the head-to-head tiebreaker going into the postseason.

Seattle made a win-now move on Tuesday, trading for All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson in a deal with the Indianapolis Colts. Nelson should bolster the offensive line and a Seattle running game that is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry this season.

After beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 on Sunday night, Seattle remains firmly in the Super Bowl picture, ranking fifth in the latest odds. It has the No. 2 defense in the NFL in EPA/Play and the No. 1 ranking in opponent yards per play.

That makes this an exciting battle between Ben Johsnon and Mike Macdonald, as Johnson’s offense has led the Bears to three games with 30 or more points when Williams starts – and finishes – a matchup. Chicago has won back-to-back games with the former No. 1 overall pick in action, and it has a major layoff after playing on Thursday night in Week 7.

Oddsmakers have still given the Seahawks the edge on Monday, but can they cover the spread?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player watch, betting trends and my prediction for one of the top games in Week 8 of the 2026 season.

Bears vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bears +3 (-105)

Seahawks -3 (-115)

Moneyline

Bears: +140

Seahawks: -166

Total

46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Bears vs. Seahawks How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 2

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Lumen Field

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ABC

Bears record: 5-2

Seahawks record: 4-3

Bears vs. Seahawks Injury Reports

Bears Injury Report

Anthony Johnson Jr. – doubtful

Jack Sanborn – questionable

Kyle Monangai – questionable

T.J. Edwards – questionable

Malik Muhammad II – questionable

Cole Kmet – IR

Braxton Jones – IR

Coby Bryant – IR

Seahawks Injury Report

Chazz Surratt – questionable

Drake Thomas – questionable

Drew Lock – questionable

Connor O’Toole – questionable

Zach Charbonnet – questionable

Charles Cross – doubtful

Rashid Shaheed – questionable

Velus Jones Jr. – questionable

Jadarian Price – questionable

Bears vs. Seahawks Betting Trends

The Bears are an NFL-best 5-2 against the spread this season.

The Seahawks are 2-3-2 against the spread this season.

The Seahawks are 1-1-2 against the spread at home in 2026.

The Bears are 2-1 against the spread on the road in 2026.

Chicago has covered the spread in all three games that Williams started and finished in 2026.

The Bears covered the spread in their lone game as an underdog this season.

The UNDER has hit in four of seven games for both of these teams in 2026.

Bears vs. Seahawks Key Player to Watch

Caleb Williams, Quarterback, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams is playing at an MVP level in the 2026 season, and he’s inside 20/1 to win the award despite missing three games.

The former USC star has completed 71.0 percent of his passes for 1,020 yards, five scores and one pick while rushing for 128 yards and two scores in four games. He’s only completed three of those matchups, and the Bears have scored 120 points in those three games.

Since returning from a hamstring injury, Williams has thrown for over 300 yards in back-to-back games, beating the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots. The Bears’ offense is one of the best in the NFL when he’s on the field, but this is a tough matchup against a Seattle defense that is No. 1 in the league in opponent yards per play.

A win by Williams and the Bears – on the road – would vault them up the board in the odds to win the Super Bowl.

Bears vs. Seahawks Prediction and Pick

As shaky as Seattle’s offense has been at times this season (24th in EPA/Play), it has done enough to get to 4-3 and stay in the hunt to win the NFC West despite a very tough schedule.

The Bears are the worst team in the NFL in terms of yards per play allowed, which should be an immediate red flag for their defense and a good sign for Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Co. Yet, Chicago is seventh in success rate and 14th in EPA/Play on that side of the ball.

Chicago has also been opportunistic on defense, forcing 10 turnovers this season after leading the league in takeaways in the 2025 campaign. That brings up a major concern for Seattle, especially since Darnold has already thrown eight interceptions in 2026.

It’s hard to take the Bears’ season-long offensive numbers as their true ranking since they’ve scored 59, 31 and 30 points in the three full games with Williams at quarterback. While I don’t expect that kind of scoring outburst against this Super Bowl-caliber defense, it would be foolish to consider the Bears anything less than a top eight offense in the league.

I don’t love fading Seattle at home, but it has covered the spread just once in four games there this season.

I’m betting on Williams and this Chicago offense being good enough to at least hang around on Monday night, even against an awesome Seattle defense.

Pick: Bears +3 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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