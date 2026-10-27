Seahawks' Super Bowl Odds Jump After Reported Quenton Nelson Trade With Colts

The defending champs are loading up once again!

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly agreed to a deal with the Indianapolis Colts to acquire eight-time Pro Bowler Quenton Nelson ahead of this season's trade deadline. Nelson, one of the best guards in the NFL, is in the final season of his contract and should be a massive upgrade for the Seattle offensive line.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Seattle is sending a third-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2028 NFL Draft to Indy for Nelson.

Trade: Colts have agreed to send eight-time Pro-Bowl guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks, per me and @rapsheet. Nelson is on an expiring contract and the Colts are opting to get back draft capital now before they could lose him in free agency.



But an all-time Colt now… pic.twitter.com/uKlAEYkPnZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2026

The Colts are just 2-5 this season, so it makes sense that they're looking to build for the future, especially since Nelson was on an expiring deal.

According to Schefter, the Seahawks are set to have five compensatory picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, which allowed them to be agressive in the trade market as they look to defend their title. Seattle lost several key players in free agency this past offseason, including Boye Mafe, Kenneth Walker III, Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen.

Seattle's Super Bowl odds made a minor jump after the deal for Nelson was reported, as they went from +1150 to +1100 at DraftKings Sportsbook. After beating the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night to move to 4-3, Seattle is fifth in the odds to win the Super Bowl behind only the San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams.

The defending champs have struggled to run the ball this season, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry while ranking 30th in the league in EPA/Rush. They've spent all season without running back Zach Charbonnet, and rookie Jadarian Price (chest) has been on injured reserve for the majority of the campaign.

The addition of Nelson -- plus the potential return of those backs -- should boost the Seattle running game. The Seahawks won the Super Bowl behind a great game from Walker, but now that he's in Kansas City, this offense hasn't been clicking at the same level in 2026.

This season, PFF ranks Nelson as the No. 3 guard in the NFL, and he has the seventh-best run-blocking grade. Seattle has a huge game on Monday night against the Chicago Bears in Week 8, and it may not be done at the deadline as it looks to defend last season's Super Bowl run.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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