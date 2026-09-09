Ben Shelton's U.S. Open Odds Skyrocket After Upset Win Over Carlos Alcaraz

American Ben Shelton pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the 2026 U.S. Open, knocking out No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz, a two-time U.S. Open winner, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

The Shelton-Alcaraz match went the distance, with the No. 8-seeded Shelton winning 6-7, 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6. He took the final set in a tiebreak, winning 10-7. The marathon of a match completely shook up the odds to win the U.S. Open, as Alcaraz entered the tournament as the favorite and was heavily favored (-421) against Shelton to advance to the semifinals.

Ben Shelton to the semis 🔥



Shelton outlasts the defending champion Alcaraz in a five-set thriller! pic.twitter.com/hwrbgvCeof — ESPN (@espn) September 9, 2026

Shelton moved up to fourth in the odds earlier in the tournament after Novak Djokovic was upset in Round 1, but he's now behind only No. 1 seed Alexander Zverev (+110) in the latest odds. Shelton has never made a Grand Slam final in his career, but he did reach the semifinals of the U.S. Open back in 2023.

Odds to Win 2026 U.S. Open (Men's)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Alexander Zverev: +110

Ben Shelton: +140

Frances Tiafoe: +650

Karen Khachanov: +1700

Alexander Blockx: +3000

Botic van de Zandschulp: +4000

Shelton's win sets up a date with No. 11-seeded Frances Tiafoe (another American) in the semifinals. Tiafoe is just 1-3 against Shelton in his career, but the 28-year-old did knock Shelton out of the U.S. Open back in 2024.

These two stars also met in the 2023 U.S. Open, with Shelton taking their quarterfinal match to make his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal.

Based on these odds, Shelton has an implied probability of over 41 percent to win the U.S. Open. There's a good chance that if he advances, he'll play Zverev in the final since the No. 1 seed takes on an unranked van de Zandschulp in the quarterfinals and will either face the No. 28 seed (Blockx) or an unranked Khachanov in the semifinals if he advances.

Shelton has never beaten Zverev before (0-5), so he'd likely be underdog in that hypothetical final.

Still, Shelton opened the tournament at +1000 to win, and he's cut those odds all the way down to +140. In the semifinals, he is a -285 favorite to beat Tiafoe for the fourth time in five career meetings. That match is scheduled for Friday, which should give Shelton time to rest up after a wild quarterfinal win over Alcaraz.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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