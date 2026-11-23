The Cincinnati Bengals bring a five-game winning streak into their Monday Night Football matchup against the Washington Commanders.

The Bengals are coming off a blowout win over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and are once again playing under the lights this week.

The Commanders are also coming off of a victory, but beating the Giants, even on the road, isn’t nearly as impressive as Cincinnati’s recent stretch.

With a total set in the 50s, there should be plenty of scoring tonight in Washington.

Here’s a full breakdown of each of the best anytime touchdown scorer props for Monday Night Football in Week 11.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Bengals vs. Commanders

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ja’Marr Chase Anytime TD (-145)

Tee Higgins Anytime TD (+100)

Samaje Perine Anytime TD (+210)

Ja’Marr Chase Anytime TD (-145)

Joe Burrow threw for four passing touchdowns last week, but none of the Bengals’ top receivers caught any of them. I think that changes this week in Washington.

Ja’Marr Chase scored a touchdown in four straight games before last week, and has scored in six of nine games so far this season.

The Commanders allowed at least three touchdown passes to Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Sam Darnold, and Jameis Winston earlier this season before a few decent defensive efforts. The Bengals should be able to replicate what those higher-tier QBs did earlier this year.

Tee Higgins Anytime TD (+100)

I’m doubling down on the Bengals receivers, with Tee Higgins as well. He scored multiple touchdowns in two straight games and five in a three-week span before last week’s unusual game from Burrow.

As long as this stays at even money or better, I’ll be betting Higgins to score tonight.

Samaje Perine Anytime TD (+210)

Samaje Perine scored again last week, punching it in from the goal line to give the Bengals a 38-11 lead in the fourth quarter. He now has three touchdowns on the season, all coming in the last five games.

Two of those touchdowns, including last week’s, came in the second half. I wouldn’t mind sprinkling Perine to score a second-half touchdown or a longer shot for him to score the last touchdown of the game.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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