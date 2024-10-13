Bengals vs. Giants Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6
The Bengals and Giants meet on Sunday Night Football to cap off Week 6's Sunday action.
The Giants got timely contributions from the likes of Darius Slayton in place of the injured Malik Nabers. Can Slayton follow it up at home against the Bengals? What about Cincinnati's star pass catcher Ja'Marr Chase?
We got you covered with three anytime touchdown scorer bets for Sunday Night Football.
Best NFL Anytime Touchdown Scorer for Bengals vs. Giants
- Ja’Marr Chase (+105)
- Andre Iosivas (+360)
- Darius Slayton (+195)
Ja’Marr Chase (+105)
Chase is on a tear, hauling in five touchdowns in three games, and now faces a middling Giants defense that is 17th in EPA/Pass.
The Bengals offense funnels through the Burrow-to-Chase connection, and New York doesn’t have the secondary prowess to slow down the superstar wide receiver.
With a plus sign next to his name, I’m happy to bet on Chase.
Andre Iosivas (+360)
While Chase is the primary pass catcher, Iosivas has carved out quite a role for himself in Cincinnati this season. The leader in red zone touchdowns for the Bengals this season with three touchdown catches inside the 20, the Princeton product has quickly emerged as a reliable touchdown scorer.
The Bengals offense has been strong since a shaky opening game, scoring 25 or more in four straight games, so if the team will move the ball inside the red zone, I’m counting on chances for Iosivas to haul in a touchdown catch.
Darius Slayton (+195)
With Malik Nabers set to miss a second straight game for the Giants, I’m going to key in on one of Daniel Jones’ favorite targets in Darius Slayton.
Slayton has 18 catches on 26 targets this season, but with Nabers not in the lineup, he saw his role expand exponentially, catching eight passes on 11 targets for 122 yards with a touchdown.
To me, Slayton has the most proven role in this new-look Giants offense without Nabers, and at nearly 2-1 odds, I’ll take a flier on him over any other pass catcher.
