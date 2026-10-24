Bengals vs. Ravens Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 7

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are set to face each other in a pivotal game in the AFC North.

The Bengals are coming into this game fresh off their BYE, while the Ravens are hoping to get their starting quarterback, Lamar Jackson, back in the lineup.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you three of my favorite prop bets. Let's dive into them.

Bengals vs. Ravens Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Joe Burrow OVER 260.5 Pass Yards (-115)

Derrick Henry UNDER 85.5 Rush Yards (-115)

Tee Higgins Anytime Touchdown (+140)

Joe Burrow OVER 260.5 Pass Yards (-115)

Joe Burrow is having a better season than people are giving him credit for through the Bengals' first six games. He has a completion percentage over expected of +6.0%, which is the fourth-best mark amongst all NFL quarterbacks. He now gets to face a Ravens defense that has given up 6.4 yards per pass attempt this season.

Fresh off the BYE, this could be a big performance for Burrow.

Derrick Henry UNDER 85.5 Rush Yards (-115)

Is Derrick Henry finally starting to show his age? He is averaging a measly 4.1 yards per carry so far this season, which is his lowest yards per rush in his career. If the Bengals decide to load the box and make their gameplan revolve around slowing down the Ravens' run game, he may struggle to reach his rushing yards total of 85.5

Tee Higgins Anytime Touchdown (+140)

Tee Higgins has been quietly having an extremely productive 2026 season. He leads the Bengals in receiving yards through their first five games with 423, and he's tied with Ja'Marr Chase in receptions with 27. Higgins has matched Chase in every stat except touchdowns, with only 1 so far in 2026, but I expect more, starting with one this weekend against the Ravens.

Baltimore has been susceptible to the pass at times this season. They've allowed the fifth-most receiving yards to opposing wide receivers (1,054) and the seventh-most receptions (80). With the Bengals feeling fresh off a BYE, I expect Higgins to have another big performance, resulting in him scoring his second touchdown of the season.

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