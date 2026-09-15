Bengals vs. Texans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2

The Cincinnati Bengals started their 2026 NFL season off with a win, a step in the right direction in terms of returning to the playoffs for the first time in four years. They'll look to go 2-0 this weekend when they head to Texas to face the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Texans lost a heartbreaker to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, but the good news is their offense looked significantly smoother than it did a year ago.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this AFC showdown.

Bengals vs. Texans Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Bengals +3 (-120)

Texans -3 (-102)

Moneyline

Bengals +130

Texans -154

Total

OVER 46.5 (-115)

UNDER 46.5 (-105)

Bengals vs. Texans How to Watch

Date: Sunday, September 20

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Reliant Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Bengals record: 1-0

Texans record: 0-1

Bengals vs. Texans Betting Trends

The Texans are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The Bengals are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 6-4 in the Bengals' last 10 games

The Texans are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games

Bengals vs. Texans Key Player to Watch

C.J. Stroud, QB - Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud had his doubters heading into this season, with many people thinking he peaked in his rookie season and that he didn't have what it takes to bring the Texans to the next level. Despite the Week 1 loss, his level of play was extremely promising for the Houston faithful. He completed 26-of-38 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns. Can he keep up that level of play the rest of the season?

Bengals vs. Texans Prediction and Best Bet

The Bengals' Week 1 win didn't convince me to buy in on them yet. They benefited from four turnovers, one of which was returned for a touchdown, but they can't rely on that every week. Their offense gained only 5.6 yards per play at home against a Tampa Bay defense that certainly isn't a top-10 unit in the NFL.

Now, they have to hit the road to take on a Texans' defense that matches up with them extremely well. Their one-two punch at cornerback may be one of the only tandems in the league that can slow down the likes of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

I expected the Houston offense to look much better this season, and they lived up to my expectations against the Bills.

I'm going to back the Texans to win and cover at home this Sunday.

Pick: Texans -3 (-102) via FanDuel

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