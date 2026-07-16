Best Bets Today for July 16: Day 193 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year (Mets-Phillies + WNBA Picks)

We had another great day in my journey of betting $100 every day for a year, going 2-1 in Wednesday's World Cup action, which was good enough to bring us back to the green for the year!

It's time to turn our attention to Thursday's short slate of action. With the majority of MLB teams not returning until tomorrow and the Open Championship's first round already being largely completed by this morning, I have no other option than to bet on the one MLB game that's set for tonight, as well as the two WNBA games.

Let's dive into my plays.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 2-1 (+$60)

Year-to-date: 329-356-9 (+$5.11)

July 16 Picks and Best Bets

$50: Phillies -127 vs. Mets via BetRivers

$25: Fire +5.5 (+100) vs. Mystics via TheScore Bet

$25: Wings -1.5 (-112) vs. Liberty via DraftKings

Mets vs. Phillies Prediction

Pick: $50 on Phillies -127

I'm going to back the Phillies as home favorites in the only MLB game set for tonight. We have a pitching matchup between two arms that I think are going to trend in opposite directions in the second half of the season. Christian Scott has a 3.17 ERA, but he has a 4.51 xERA according to Baseball Savant, which could be a sign of incoming regression for him. Meanwhile, Aaron Nola has a 5.75 ERA, but a 4.22 xERA. That means, according to xERA, Nola has actually been the better pitcher this season.

That, paired with the Mets' offensive struggles this season and playing at home tonight is enough to justify a bet on them at -127 odds.

Fire vs. Mystics Prediction

Pick: $25 on Fire +5.5 (+100)

It's hard for me to justify laying points on this Washington Mystics team. They're strong defensively, but they have the worst offensive rating in the WNBA, while sporting an effective field goal percentage of 48%. That could make it hard for them to pull away from a Fire team that is bad defensively, but has an eFG of 51.5% while ranking four spots above the Mystics in offensive rating. I'll take the points with the underdogs.

Liberty vs. Wings Prediction

Pick: $25 on Wings -1.5 (-112)

The Wings enter tonight's action ranking fourth in the WNBA in Net Rating, three spots above the Liberty, who come in at seventh. Look for turnovers to play a significant role in tonight's outcome. The Wings turn the ball over on just 14.3% of possessions, the lowest mark in the league by 1%. Meanwhile, the Liberty have had a turnover problem this season with a rate of 19.2%, the third-highest.

The Wings should be favored by more on their home court.

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