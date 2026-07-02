Best Bets Today for July 2: Day 179 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year (Wimbledon, MLB, and World Cup Picks)

My journey of betting $100 every day for a year is quickly approaching the halfway mark, and despite back-to-back losing days, we're still in the green for the year. Let's see if we can keep our heads above water when we reach the official halfway mark this weekend.

I have a little bit of something for everyone today, including a Wimbledon bet, an MLB player prop, and two World Cup picks. Three of the four bets for today are for afternoon action, so don't wait to get those bets locked in.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 1-3 (-$35.50)

Year-to-date: 308-332-9 (+$55.59)

July 2 Picks and Best Bets

$25: Caty McNally +1.5 Sets (+114) vs. Elena Rybakina via BetRivers

$25: Jacob Misiorowski OVER 9.5 Strikeouts (+115) via BetMGM

$25: Spain -1.5 (-114) vs. Austria via FanDuel

$25: Algeria to Advance (+180) vs. Switzerland via FanDuel

Caty McNally vs. Elena Rybakina Prediction

Pick: $25 on Caty McNally +1.5 Sets (+114)

I have some serious concerns about the form that Rybakina is in. She needed a third set to win as a massive favorite in the first round, and has looked out of sorts over the past couple of months. She lost in the second round at Roland Garros, and then has gone 1-2 in two WTA 500 events since.

Meanwhile, Caty McNally has played some solid tennis of late, and the 24-year-old is looking to take the next step forward in her career. You can bet on her to steal at least one set in this match at plus-money, and I think that's the bet to make if you don't want to get aggressive by betting on the American to win the match outright.

Reds vs. Brewers Prop Bet

Pick: $25 on Jacob Misiorowski OVER 9.5 Strikeouts (+115)

The Reds have been dealing with a bad strikeout problem lately. Over the past 30 days, they have a strikeout rate of 26%, the highest in the Majors. Now, they have to deal with the best strikeout pitcher in all of baseball. 9.5 is an extremely high strikeout total, but I still have faith in Jacob Misiorowski reaching that number against this Reds lineup.

Spain vs. Austria Prediction

Pick: $25 on Spain -1.5 (-114)

Not only were Spain the pre-tournament favorites, but they finished the Group Stage with the best expected goal differential per 90 minutes at +1.61. Their 0-0 draw against Cape Verde has led some people to believe that they aren't as good as originally expected, but the underlying numbers have shown that they are head and shoulders above the majority of teams in this tournament, including Austria. The Austrians finished the group stage with an expected goal differential of -0.23 per 90 minutes.

I'm willing to bet on Spain running away with the win in this one.

Switzerland vs. Algeria Prediction

Pick: $25 on Algeria to Advance (+180)

I was high on Algeria coming into this tournament as an African team that could go on a deeper run than people expect. It's time for me to back them in the Round of 32 against a Switzerland team that I'm not convinced is much better. Switzerland had a +0.75 expected goal differential per 90 minutes while playing against the likes of Qatar, Canada, and Bosnia & Herzegovina. Meanwhile, Algeria had an expected goal differential per 90 minutes of +0.36 while playing against Argentina, Austria, and Jordan.

There's enough there for me to take a chance on the Algerians to advance at +180.

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