Best Bets Today for June 10: Day 157 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year (Picks for MLB and NBA Finals Game 4)

Welcome to the final day of not having the World Cup to bet on for the next five weeks.

We took a small step back yesterday, but with a loaded MLB slate and Game 4 of the NBA Finals ahead of us tonight, there are three bets I'm locked in on as I look to find some momentum before we start betting on the World Cup tomorrow.

Let's dive into my best bets for today's action.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 2-2 (-$7.27)

Year-to-date: 272-288-7 (-$46.01)

June 10 Picks and Best Bets

$40: Phillies -145 vs. Blue Jays via Bet99

$40: Shota Imanaga OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-160) via BetMGM

$20: Knicks -1.5 (-115) vs. Spurs via TheScore Bet

Phillies vs. Blue Jays Prediction

Pick: $40 on Phillies -145

Max Scherzer returns to the mound for the Blue Jays, and that could be bad news for Toronto. Let's be honest about Sherzer, he had regressed a significant amount in recent years. He had a 5.19 ERA last season and has a 9.64 ERA across five starts this year. Tonight, he'll face off against Jesus Luzardo of the Phillies.

Luzardo hasn't exactly had a stellar season, sporting an ERA of 4.56, but the Blue Jays have struggled against lefties this season, ranking 27th in wRC+ against left-handed pitchers.

That's enough for me to back the Phillies as road favorites in tonight's series finale.

Cubs vs. Rockies Prop Bet

Pick: $40 on Shota Imanaga OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-160)

The Colorado Rockies have the highest strikeout percentage against lefties in Major League Baseball. Their strikeout rate of 27.1% is 4.6% higher than their strikeout percentage against right-handed pitchers. Tonight, they'll face a lefty in Shota Imanaga, who has averaged 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings pitched this season.

Spurs vs. Knicks Prediction

Pick: $20 on Knicks -1.5 (-115)

I'm going to continue to roll with the Knicks. They didn't bring their best stuff in Game 3, but I think we have seen enough in this series to know that when they are playing their best, the Spurs don't match up well against them. Now that they have their first home game out of the way and the pressure that comes with it, I think they win Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!