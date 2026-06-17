Best Bets Today for June 17: Day 163 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year

We had a great day betting on the World Cup on Tuesday, going 3-1 for a profit of almost $60. We had some bad luck in Argentina vs. Algeria with an Algeria goal being called back due to being offside by a hair, but that luck came back around in the late-night game when Austria scored on a penalty in the final minute to hit the team total over.

Let's move on to Wednesday's slate of games. I rarely have a five-bet day, but that's what we're in for. Let's dive into my picks.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 3-1 (+$57.96)

Year-to-date: 282-302-7 (-$66.90)

June 17 Picks and Best Bets

DR Congo vs. Portugal Prediction

Pick: $20 on DR Congo Double Chance (+280)

My plan heading into this tournament was to fade Portugal. Despite them being a popular pick to win it all, I have my doubts about a team that lacks chemistry. Cristiano Ronaldo is well past his prime, yet he demands to be the centerpiece of this team. That's going to cause miscommunication and internal issues that will make them live with an upset.

DR Congo is an aggressive team and will take advantage of any opportunities that Portugal gives them. It's time for me to put my money where my mouth is when it comes to being anti-Portugal in this tournament.

England vs. Crotia Prediction

Pick: $20 on OVER 2.5 (+115)

England has one of the best strikers in the world in Harry Kane, who is second on the odds list to win the Golden Boot for the highest goalscorer in the tournament. The English should have no issues scoring, and Croatia has proven in the last two World Cups that they can not only hang with the best teams in the world, but beat them outright. I expect this to be a fairly wide-open, offensive game.

Ghana vs. Panama Prediction

Pick: $20 on Panama +225

Let's not disrespect CONCACAF teams in this tournament. They're the third-ranked team in the CONCACAF, and have some solid results lately, including a 2-1 win against South Africa, a 1-1 draw with Bosnia & Herzegovina, and keeping Mexico to a 0-1 decision.

Ghana comes into this match in some poor form. They're 0-1-5 in their last six games. Their only wins in the past year have come against Mali, the Central African Republic, and Comoros. I don't think they should be favored in this match, so I'll back Panama on the three-way moneyline.

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia Best Bet

Pick: $20 on Colombia -1.5 (+116)

In my opinion, Colombia is the third best team out of South America behind Argentina and Brazil, so I'm surprised they're not bigger favorites against a bad Uzbekistan team. Uzbekistan suffered a 2-0 loss to Canada less than two weeks before the World Cup began. Colombia is going to overwhelm them on Wednesday night.

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia Prop Bet

Pick: $20 on Luis Diaz Anytime Goal (+137)

Before the tournament began, I made the case for betting on Luis Diaz to win the Golden Boot. Now, in his first match, it's time for me to put my money where my mouth is. Diaz took a significant step forward in his development this season, scoring 26 goals in 51 appearances for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. The 29-year-old is now set to lead a stout Colombian offensive attack, having already scored 22 goals for his country throughout his eight years on the team.

He's going to have a great chance to score against a weak Uzbekistan squad.

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