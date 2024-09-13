Best College Football Bets for Week 3: Trust Oregon to Get Back on Track
It's another loaded college football slate with rivalry games and non conference showdowns in addition to the beginning of Big 12 play!
With plenty on the line, let's go through some of the biggest games on the slate. Can Oregon get on track in the Civil War after a pair of shaky performances so far as Dillon Gabriel and the Ducks offensive line looks out of synch.
Speaking of out of sync, is Tulane in the mix to upset another highly touted opponent after nearly stunning Kansas State last week with a road trip to Oklahoma on the docket for Saturday.
Here's bets for three of the biggest games on Saturday's card.
Best College Football Bets for Week 3
- Tulane +13.5 vs. Oklahoma
- Oregon -16.5 vs. Oregon State
- TCU Team Total OVER 31.5
Tulane vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
Oklahoma’s offense has looked far from the expectation this season. The team averaged about four yards per play against Houston and posted a negative EPA/Dropback in its first two games.
The Sooners offense will need to pick it up, but it will be tough sledding against a Tulane defense that has proven to be an elite outfit under new head coach Jon Sumrall, out-gaining Kansas State in a tight loss last week.
The Green Wave racked up five tackles for loss against the Wildcats, and I’m cautiously optimistic that the team can get pressure against an OU offensive line that has allowed 11 TFL’s in two games already this season against worse defenses.
While Mensah will need to prove he can make sound decisions on the road against a talented OU team, I’m confident that the team can keep this within two scores. The drop-off for Tulane is not very big, if it exists, under a new coaching staff, while OU may be going through some growing pains this season as it prepares for life in the SEC.
Take the points with the Green Wave.
PICK: Tulane +13.5
Oregon vs. Oregon State Prediction and Pick
While the Ducks have some concerning trends as we look towards the team competing for a National Championship, the group is still humming on offense. The unit is 35th in EPA/Pass but has been on the wrong side of some turnovers that have kept the scoring down. It’s worth noting that the team has allowed seven sacks already, bottom 20 in the country!
Can Oregon State get pressure? I’m not sold as this is set to be a good landing spot for the Oregon offense to tie together some impressive drives. The revamped Beavers defense only has three sacks through two games despite playing FCS Idaho State and San Diego State.
The Ducks defense should also have a decisive edge on McCoy and the Beavers offense, which hasn’t been tested to date. While Jeanty was able to pop for more than 200 yards on the ground in the Boise State game, the team’s been able to get pressure in the backfield and shut down the opposing passing game, as noted above.
I believe Oregon can get ahead early behind its efficient offense while leaning on a sturdy pass rush to put an inexperienced Beavers offense behind schedule.
The Ducks may be underwhelming thus far, but this is a discount on a team that still has upside.
PICK: Oregon -16.5
TCU vs. UCF Prediction and Pick
This game is an interesting one, lined as a coin flip, and I agree.
To me, the key will be with TCU’s defensive line. Can the Horned Frogs stop the UCF run game that is averaging more than eight yards per carry this season through two games? If TCU can put UCF behind the sticks and force this team to pass more than 30 times per game, the Horned Frogs will likely generate far more efficiency on offense and pull away.
To be clear, TCU’s lone look at a dual-threat quarterback didn’t have much positivity. The team allowed Ashton Daniels of Stanford to rush for more than 80 yards with some deep passes as well. Can Andy Avalos’ defense shore it up now at home with another week of this new-look defense coming together?
I’m avoiding the side in this one as I’m curious to see if UCF can go on the road and possibly pass from behind for the first time with Jefferson at quarterback.
While UCF has a talented defense, I’m confident TCU’s offense can generate explosive plays and get over its team total. This Knights defense was 112th in yards per carry allowed and 110th in defensive line yards. While the team may have improved on that side of the ball, I need to see it on the road in its first conference game.
I’ll back the Horned Frogs team total OVER on Saturday night.
PICK: TCU Team Total OVER 31.5
