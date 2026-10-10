Best College Football Bets Today for Week 6 (Predictions for UCLA-Oregon, Indiana-Nebraska, and More)

It's time to find a spot on the couch, get comfortable, and lock in some bets for today's loaded college football slate.

If you don't have the time to look through the entire board, don't worry; I have you covered. Let's take a look at three of my favorite bets for Week 6 action.

College Football Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Nebraska +260 vs. Indiana

UCLA +10.5 (-112) vs. Oregon

Boise State -7 (-110) vs. Fresno State

Indiana vs. Nebraska Prediction

In my Week 6 upset picks article, I made the case for betting on Nebraska to beat the defending national champions:

Nebraska isn't to be trifled with. The Cornhuskers are 11th in college football in adjusted EPA per play and fourth in net success rate through the first five weeks. People aren't yet taking them seriously due to the strength of their schedule so far, but they have scored 31+ points in all five games and now get to face an Indiana team that has had some concerning performances, including squeaking out a win against Northwestern two weeks ago.

I'm going to take a chance and take the Cornhuskers to hand the defending national champions their first loss of the season.

Pick: Nebraska +260

UCLA vs. Oregon Prediction

It's easy to just assume that Oregon is the better team based on their preseason expectations, but I'm not quite ready to make that claim. UCLA enters the week ranked 14th in net adjusted EPA per play according to GameOnPaper.com, while Oregon comes in at 17th.

What's even more important is that the Ducks have struggled to stop the run in a major way. They rank 101st in opponent rush EPA and 81st in opponent rush success rate. That's terrible news for them now that they have to face a UCLA rushing attack that's averaging 7.0 yards per carry while ranking first in rush EPA and second in rush success rate.

All signs point to the Bruins making this a game.

Pick: UCLA +10.5 (-112)

Boise State vs. Fresno State Prediction

Both of these teams are 4-1, but only one is a legitimately good team. Boise State is 18th in college football in both adjusted EPA per play and net success rate. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are 79th and 74th in those two metrics. The Bulldogs have benefited from a weaker schedule, as their box scores show. They lost 39-0 to the Trojans in Week 1, then beat San Jose State by just 16 points and Rice by only 14 points.

Meanwhile, the Broncos were on the cusp of beating the Ducks in the opening week and have since posted impressive wins, including a 32-7 victory over Western Michigan.

I'm prepared to lay the points on Boise State as long as the spread stays below the magic number of seven.

Pick: Boise State -7 (-110)

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