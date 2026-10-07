College Football Upset Picks for Week 6 (Bet Nebraska to Upset Defending National Champions)

We managed to squeak out at least one upset in last week's article, cashing in on Kentucky when the Wildcats beat South Carolina in overtime.

We move on to Week 6 of the college football season, and there are a few big underdogs I love to win outright, including the Nebraska Cornhuskers taking down the defending national champions. Let's dive into them.

Remember to find the best odds possible at the top college football betting sites.

College Football Week 6 Upset Picks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Nebraska +245 vs. Indiana

Oklahoma +260 vs. Texas

UCLA +350 vs. Oregon

Indiana vs. Nebraska Prediction

Nebraska isn't to be trifled with. The Cornhuskers are 11th in college football in adjusted EPA per play and fourth in net success rate through the first five weeks. People aren't yet taking them seriously due to the strength of their schedule so far, but they have scored 31+ points in all five games and now get to face an Indiana team that has had some concerning performances, including squeaking out a win against Northwestern two weeks ago.

I'm going to take a chance and take the Cornhuskers to hand the defending national champions their first loss of the season.

Pick: Nebraska +245

Oklahoma vs. Texas Prediction

Texas and Oklahoma have two of the best defenses in the NFL, so I think this is going to be an extremely low-scoring game, and if it is, the Sooners could be live to pull off the upset. In low-scoring games, all one team needs is a few bounces, turnovers, and penalties to go their way, and all of a sudden they can be on the right side of the final score.

The Sooners lead the nation in both opponent EPA per play and opponent success rate, and based on how Arch Manning has looked so far this season, they have the chance to completely disrupt the Longhorns' offense.

Let's take a chance on the top team in the country suffering its first loss of the season.

Pick: Oklahoma +260

UCLA vs. Oregon Prediction

It's easy to just assume that Oregon is the better team based on their preseason expectations, but I'm not quite ready to make that claim. UCLA enters the week ranked 14th in net adjusted EPA per play according to GameOnPaper.com, while Oregon comes in at 17th.

What's even more important is that the Ducks have struggled to stop the run in a major way. They rank 101st in opponent rush EPA and 81st in opponent rush success rate. That's terrible news for them now that they have to face a UCLA rushing attack that's averaging 7.0 yards per carry while ranking first in rush EPA and second in rush success rate.

Pick: UCLA +350

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.