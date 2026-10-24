Best College Football Bets Today for Week 8 (Predictions for UCF-BYU, Utah-Houston, and More)

It's time to find a spot on the couch, place a few bets, and enjoy today's loaded slate of college football games.

If you're looking for some bets to place, you're in the right spot. Let's dive into three of my favorite bets for today's action.

College Football Week 8 Best Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

UCF +7.5 (-118) vs. BYU

Minnesota +230 vs. Iowa

Utah -6.5 (-122) vs. Houston

BYU vs. UCF Best Bet

The Cougars are certainly a good team, but they aren't without their flaws. They're outside the top 30 teams in the country in defensive success rate, and they're susceptible to the pass. Their main strength is their ability to run the ball, and if a team can slow them down in that area, they're going to be beatable. Unfortunately for them, run defense is the Knights' biggest strength, ranking 27th in opponent EPA per rush.

Don't underestimate UCF in this game.

Pick: UCF +7.5 (-118)

Iowa vs. Minnesota Best Bet

In this week's edition of my favorite upset picks, I made the case for taking Minnesota to beat Iowa outright in this game:

Iowa's all-defense, no-offense approach is a dangerous one to have, especially when you're on the road against a conference opponent. To make matters worse, unlike previous iterations of the Hawkeyes, this year's team can't stop the pass, ranking 105th in opponent EPA per pass. They may have the best run defense in the nation, but that's not going to help them against a pass-first Minnesota team that runs the ball on just 43.23% of plays, the 10th-lowest rate in college football.

Styles make fights, and I think the Golden Gophers have the advantage in this one.

Pick: Minnesota +230

Houston vs. Utah Best Bet

The unit that sticks out to me in this game is the Houston defense, which has struggled at times this season. The Cougars rank 81st in defensive success rate and 111th in opponent EPA per play. They're going to struggle against a Utah offense that has been fantastic this season, including ranking 14th in adjusted EPA per play.

Utah is one of the most well-balanced teams in the Big 12. They don't do anything at an elite level, but they do everything extremely well, a rarity at the college level. They won't be able to beat the best teams in college football, but they're well-suited to beat teams like Houston, which has a weakness the Utes can exploit.

I'll back Utah as a home favorite in this marquee showdown.

Pick: Utah -6.5 (-122)

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