College Football Upset Picks for Week 8 (Bet on UCF to Hand BYU Its First Loss)

We cashed in on a big upset winner in last week's upset picks article, correctly nailing the Kentucky Wildcats to beat the Oklahoma Sooners.

We move on to Week 8 with plenty of upset opportunities. I once again have three upset picks locked in, so let's dive into them.

Remember to find the best odds possible at the top college football betting sites.

College Football Week 8 Upset Picks

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Tennessee +105 vs. South Carolina

Minnesota +198 vs. Iowa

UCF +198 vs. BYU

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Best Bet

The teams that are best suited to beat Tennessee are going to be teams that can play great defense and turn the game into a dogfight. Unfortunately, that's not this South Carolina team. They rank 115th in the country in defensive success rate, and their offense is largely just a worse version of Tennessee's.

The wrong team is favored in this game.

Pick: Tennessee +105

Iowa vs. Minnesota Best Bet

Iowa's all-defense, no-offense approach is a dangerous one to have, especially when you're on the road against a conference opponent. To make matters worse, unlike previous iterations of the Hawkeyes, this year's team can't stop the pass, ranking 105th in opponent EPA per pass. They may have the best run defense in the nation, but that's not going to help them against a pass-first Minnesota team that runs the ball on just 43.23% of plays, the 10th-lowest rate in college football.

Styles make fights, and I think the Golden Gophers have the advantage in this one.

Pick: Minnesota +198

BYU vs. UCF Best Bet

At some point this season, BYU is going to suffer a loss that's going to surprise a lot of people. I'm willing to bet it happens this week against a UCF team that's better than its record suggests.

The Cougars are certainly a good team, but they aren't without their flaws. They're outside the top 30 teams in the country in defensive success rate, and they're susceptible to the pass. Their main strength is running the ball, and if a team can slow them down there, they're beatable. Unfortunately for them, run defense is the Knights' biggest strength, ranking 27th in opponent EPA per rush.

Don't underestimate UCF in this game.

Pick: UCF +198

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