Best College Football Prop Bets for Arizona State vs. Texas State
Thursday Night Football indeed!
College football has a stand alone game on Thursday with Arizona State and Texas State meeting in a high leverage non conference game for both teams looking to keep its respective undefeated seasons alive.
Both offenses have looked strong this season under second year head coaches with Arizona State dominating its first two games with Kenny Dillingham's play calling and Texas State vying for a College Football Playoff berth under GJ Kinne.
How will the offensive firewpower of each team impact the player prop market?
Here's our three best bets.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Arizona State vs. Texas State
- Jordyn Tyson UNDER 45.5 Receiving Yards
- Kole Wilson OVER 53.5 Receiving Yards
- Jordan McCloud OVER 15.5 Passing Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Jordyn Tyson UNDER 45.5 Receiving Yards
Arizona State has been playing from ahead for much of this season so far, so Tyson has only played a total of 45 snaps this season. He has hauled in six catches on 13 targets for 56 yards as the Sun Devils have tried to establish the run early on.
Even if this game is going to feature more passing from Arizona State, Sam Leavitt hasn’t proven he is a high volume passer and there’s not a ton of certainty that Tyson is the primary pass catcher in this offense with a small sample size to go off of.
Tyson has been out-snapped by the likes of Xaviery Guillory in both games and was out-snapped by slot receiver Melquan Stovall in Week 2, so I’m not sure he has guaranteed volume to get over this mark.
Kole Wilson OVER 53.5 Receiving Yards
WIlson was a key cog in GJ Kinne’s high powered offense in 2023, going for 697 yards on 61 catches with eight touchdowns. This season, the team has made an upgrade at quarterback with Jordan McCloud and Wilson is in for a big season.
Despite only one catch for 18 yards against UTSA, Wilson tallied seven catches for 65 yards in Week 1. Last season, Wilson went over this in seven of 13 games, averaging more than 11 yards per catch.
Wilson had about 65% of his targets come from nine yards and in (including behind the line of scrimmage) as he has been the safety blanket in this quick hitting offense that hunts explosive plays. Arizona State has been susceptible to big plays, evident in Mississippi State’s 80-yard touchdown last week.
Wilson has big play capability and can rip off a chunk play on schemed short distance routes.
Jordan McCloud OVER 15.5 Rushing Yards
McCloud is more than capable with his legs, rushing six times for 30 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s blowout win against UTSA.
In a high leverage game for the team’s season, I’ll trust McCloud to use his legs instead of making possible turnover worthy plays. The senior quarterback has been prone to taking sacks, but is a threat in the rushing game. He rushed for 311 yards last season, including three games where he cleared 60 yards on the ground.
Sacks can play a role in this total, but the Sun Devils only had two against Mississippi State’s quick hitting offense last week. This number low enough that I’m still confident in McCloud to get over this mark.
More College Football Week 3 Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.