Best College Football Prop Bets for Army vs. Notre Dame in Week 13
Army’s unbeaten season meets its most difficult test against Notre Dame in a neutral site showdown between two teams vying for College Football Playoff positioning.
The Fighting Irish have experience throttling a triple option, service academy outfit when it ran it up on Navy a few weeks back. How can Army prepare differently and keep up with Notre Dame as two touchdown underdogs?
Best Player Props for Army vs. Notre Dame in Week 13
- Bryson Daily OVER 77.5 Passing Yards
- Riley Leonard OVER 55.5 Rushing Yards
Bryson Daily OVER 77.5 Passing Yards
Daily did battle a foot injury a few weeks back, but he didn’t look all that hampered two weeks ago against North Texas, rushing the ball 36 times for 153 yards.
However, Notre Dame will be the best defense the team has seen by a wide margin.
I don’t believe the Black Knights are going to be able to run the ball much in this one and the team will need to be able to find answers through the air.
Even if the Army passing game struggles, I believe we see more passes than usual from Daily and co., who has passed the ball more than seven times just twice this season. However, with the misdirection of the Army offense, Daily has gone over this mark four of seven games he has played in.
With more passes, I’ll bank on volume for Daily to get over this number.
Riley Leonard OVER 55.5 Rushing Yards
Leonard is devastating as a rusher, and he has a serious edge against a shaky Army defensive line that is 113th in defensive line yards.
The Army defense has been able to shut down the run for the most part, but haven’t faced a unit that is top 50 in EPA/Play this season.
With the dual threat Leonard, I believe the Fighting Irish can push around the Black Knights defensive line and Leonard can rip off a handful of chunk plays as the team looks to get margin in hopes of hosting a College Football Playoff game.
This is a median outcome for Leonard, but he has at least 10 rushes in all but two games, and with an undefeated opponent and the offense looking to impose its will, give me the Fighting Irish’s best weapon.
