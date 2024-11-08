Best College Football Prop Bets for Iowa State vs. Kansas in Week 11
Iowa State had its undefeated season ruined in upset fashion at home against Texas Tech last week, but now must turn around and face Kansas, who has been trending up in Big 12 play.
There are matchup edges for both Kansas and Iowa State to attack the opposition, which is driving our two favorite player prop bets in this Week 11 matchup with postseason implications. Can Devin Neal have a big outing off a BYE week in hopes of setting the school rushing record?
Get our favorite player props for Saturday's matchup below.
- Devin Neal OVER 82.5 Rushing Yards
- Rocco Becht UNDER 254.5 Passing Yards
Devin Neal OVER 82.5 Rushing Yards
Neal draws an incredibly advantageous matchup against Iowa State on Saturday, a defense that is outside the top 100 in yards per carry allowed on the season.
The running back is typically the featured back, but I expect even more volume for Neal with backup Daniel Hishaw Jr. not appearing on the depth chart this week.
Neal is an explosive rusher with an incredibly high ceiling. He has at least 14 carries in all but two games on the season and has cleared 100 yards in five of eight games.
While his output has dipped in Big 12 play, he has faced an elite group of rush defenses throughout, but still cleared 100 yards against the likes of West Virginia and Houston, who are each top 40 in EPA/Rush.
Off a BYE, and with a plus matchup, I expect Neal to get his fair share of carries and soar over the total.
Rocco Becht UNDER 254.5 Passing Yards
Becht has been fantastic this season, including going over this total in four of five Big 12 games, but I’m going to go under his passing yard prop given the matchup against Kansas.
The Jayhawks have an elite secondary that is top 50 nationally in EPA/Pass on the season. However, the team is incredibly vulnerable against the run, ranking 115th in EPA/Rush and 118th in in line yards.
In a game that should feature limited possessions with each team's propensity to play at a slow tempo, I believe that we see Iowa State try to implement a ground heavy approach in what should be a tight game throughout.
Given the matchup, I’m going to go under on Becht’s passing yard prop.
