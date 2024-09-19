Best College Football Prop Bets for Kansas vs. West Virginia
A pair of 1-2 teams that are desperate to get off to a strong start in Big 12 play meet in Morgantown, West Virginia on Saturday afternoon.
West Virginia squandered a late lead at Pitt, and now faces a struggling Kansas team that has not performed to expectation this season, losing two close calls with a sputtering passing game. How should that influence our Jalon Daniels player prop bets?
Here's how to bet player props for West Virginia vs. Kansas.
- Jalon Daniels OVER 28.5 Rushing Yards
- Garrett Greene UNDER 210.5 Passing Yards
- Garrett Greene OVER 44.4 Rushing Yards
Jalon Daniels OVER 28.5 Rushing Yards
The passing game isn’t working for the Jayhawks.
Kansas is clearly feeling the effects of losing offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnecki to Penn State and the team’s passing offense has sputtered. Starting quarterback Jalon Daniels has failed to pass for more than 153 yards this season, and in two games against FBS competition, we saw him trust his legs more, rushing double-digit times in each game for 35 and 65 yards, respectively.
I envision we see a similar game plan in this one with Daniels leaving the pocket often as he struggles to read the Mountaineers' defense.
Garrett Greene UNDER 210.5 Passing Yards
The strength of the Jayhawks' defense is in the secondary, which makes me confident in the next two player props.
Kansas’ defense has been stout against the pass, allowing less than 200 yards in all three games so far this season.
Further, I believe the Mountaineers look to attack on the ground after Greene posted an inefficient passing effort against Pitt, completing only 16 of his 30 passes with two interceptions.
I’ll go under on Greene’s passing yards, but I’ll go over on his rushing yards…
Garrett Greene OVER 44.4 Rushing Yards
Greene is a capable rusher, going over this mark in the last two games with 18 total rushes in the pair of outings.
Kansas’ defense is susceptible to quarterback runs, evident in allowing 124 yards on the ground to Matthew Sluka of UNLV, and I believe that Greene can post a decent rush mark in this one, especially noting his shaky play as a passer to start a season.
