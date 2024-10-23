Best College Football Prop Bets for Louisville vs. Boston College
College football has plenty of action ahead of the typical Friday night slate, including a Friday night matchup between Louisville vs. Boston College in ACC play.
Both teams have been volatile this season, but the pressure is on Louisville to stop the bleeding after dropping three out of four games as the team heads to Chestnut Hill to face a struggling Eagles team. Louisville's offense has continued to look strong, but which two are valuable bets in the player prop market?
Let's discuss our three favorite player props for this ACC matchup on Friday.
Best College Football Player Props for Louisville vs. Boston College
- Isaac Brown OVER 73.5 Rushing Yards
- Lewis Bond OVER 54.5 Receiving Yards
- Chris Bell OVER 39.5 Receiving Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Isaac Brown OVER 73.5 Rushing Yards
Brown had a 43-yard touchdown run early against Miami, but a fumble that resulted in a Hurricanes touchdown stopped his possible big game in the ACC showdown.
However, I’m going back to the well on the Louisville running back, who had 56 yards on nine carries last week after going over this total in the three weeks prior.
Boston College’s defense is regressing quickly in ACC play, evident in allowing 42 points to Virginia Tech last week and 266 yards to Bhayshul Tuten on the ground. Brown should see his reps go back up and go over this total in a favorable matchup.
Lewis Bond OVER 54.5 Receiving Yards
Louisville's secondary is the weak point of its defense, and this will likely be a pass-happy script from the Eagles, who are a seven-point home underdog.
Bond has at least five targets in every game since Week 1 and at least four catches in each game. After only 18 yards through the air from Bond in last week’s loss to Virginia Tech despite nine targets, I believe we are getting a discount on the top pass catcher in the Eagles offense.
Bond has a handful of low-output games despite being targeted, but I’m willing to buy low on him given Louisville’s pass defense, which is 85th in EPA/Pass.
Chris Bell OVER 39.5 Receiving Yards
Bell hasn’t given up too much ground to Caullin Lacy, who returned from a preseason broken collarbone, in the Cardinals’ high-octane offense.
Louisville’s pass catcher has gone over this mark two straight games while getting at least four targets in both games. Most of Bell’s targets come underneath, and 59% of targets are less than 10 yards, but he has been able to rip off chunk plays, averaging 10 yards after the catch.
Against a shaky BC defense, I’ll bank on a median output from Bell.
More College Football Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.