Best College Football Prop Bets for Louisville vs. Clemson in Week 10
Louisville’s seventh straight game is in Death Valley under the lights against an emerging juggernaut in Clemson, who has little issue disposing of its ACC foes this season, winning each game by double digits.
The Tigers offense has clicked under second year offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and Antonio Williams has emerged as a star pass catcher for the unit. However, Clemson will need to keep up with Louisville’s potent attack through the air, which features big-play threat Ja’Corey Brooks, who has been a cash cow for prop bettors this season.
Can Brooks have a big outing again in an underdog game script?
Here’s how we are betting player props for this ACC showdown.
Best Prop Bets for Louisville vs. Clemson
- Tyler Shough OVER 257.5 Passing Yards
- Ja’Corey Brooks OVER 80.5 Receiving Yards
- Antonio Williams OVER 56.5 Receiving Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Tyler Shough OVER 257.5 Passing Yards
The Clemson defense has been able to overwhelm opponents on offense, but it’s defense may not be the dominant unit we have become accustomed to this season. Offenses have been able to move the ball on the Tigers, and outside of Georgia, Louisville is the best O the team has seen this season.
Shough is a big reason why. In his first fully healthy season, the Oregon and Texas Tech transfer has thrived in Jeff Brohm’s pass-happy offense. He has cleared this total in all but two games this season (against Austin Peay and Virginia) and has passed the ball at least 30 times in all but two games.
Given that the Cards are a double digit underdog on Saturday night, the expectation is the team will need to throw to stay close to Clemson, which means volume should be there, and against a Tigers defense that is below the national average in explosive pass defense, I believe Shough can hit a few big plays to get over it.
Ja’Corey Brooks OVER 80.5 Receiving Yards
With an eye on Shough’s passing yards, Brooks is also worth a look.
Brooks is the clear top target in the Cardinals offense, averaging eight targets per game and double digits in the last two.
He has gone over this mark in all but one game this season.
In a game with a high total, and a likely negative game script, there’s an expectation that Brooks is going to receive a host of targets on Saturday night. Clemson’s defense is strong, but isn’t the lockdown unit we have seen, ranking 40th in coverage grading.
The Cards are 35th in explosive pass rate, and Brooks is the primary reason why. Stick to what’s working, and that’s Brooks over his receiving yard total.
Antonio Williams OVER 56.5 Receiving Yards
The Clemson passing game has improved with every game it feels like, and Willimas has been a steadying force in this offense.
While he failed to go over his receiving yard total in Week 8, Williams continues to be a primary weapon in Riley’s offense, taking a 39-yard end around to the end zone last week.
Prior to hauling in all three of his targets for 44 yards, Williams had six catches for 69 yards nad three catches for 88 yards in the games prior as he continues to receive more work in the Tigers offense.
Williams has a healthy balance of short and deep routes in the Tigers offense and will go up against a leaky Louisville pass defense that is 88th in coverage grade, per Pro Football Focus. Further, the Cards are outside the top 100 in explosive pass defense.
In a game with a high total, I’ll focus on Clemson’s most reliable pass catcher in a game that may need him to play the entirety, unlike recent blowouts.
More College Football Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.