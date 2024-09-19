Best College Football Prop Bets for Louisville vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech and Louisville meet on Saturday as the Cardinals look to jumpstart a return to the ACC Championship Game.
The Cardinals' explosive offense has been on full display this season, while Georgia Tech has already won as a double-digit underdog, a spot the team finds itself in on Saturday. After a 39-34 thriller last season, will we see more fireworks on Saturday?
Here's how we are betting the player prop market in this game that could be a high scoring affair.
Eric Singleton Jr. OVER 42.5 Receiving Yards
This is the first test for the Louisville defense, who shut down out-matched Austin Peya and Jacksonville State ahead of its BYE week.
However, Georgia Tech’s offense is more than capable of hanging with the Cards this week. Just last year, Buster Faulkner and his offense carved up Louisville to the tune of 34 points, including 313 passing yards from Haynes King on 19 completions.
Singleton, a freshman last season, had two catches for 34 yards in that game, but I expect him to continue to grow into his role as a dynamic threat in this talented offense.
He has seen his targets go up in each game, now sitting at an average of six per game this season, and has cleared this number in three straight after a quiet opener against Florida State.
I’m buying low on Singleton.
Ja’Corey Brooks OVER 63.4 Receiving Yards
The Alabama transfer quickly asserted himself as the top wide receiver in the Cardinals' passing game, going for at least 80 yards in each game with 15 total targets.
Brooks played a limited amount due to the blowout nature of the team’s two wins, but given this is the first competitive matchup of the season for Louisville, I expect quarterback Tyler Shough to find his top target early and often in what should be a high-scoring affair.
Maurice Turner OVER 50.5 Rushing Yards
I understand that backing Turner’s over may seem counterproductive given that he stayed under this mark in each game, but I believe that was game script-dependent against two inferior opponents.
While the Yellow Jackets appear much improved on the defensive side of the ball, 34th in EPA/Rush so far this season, Turner is the leading running back on this Cardinals offense, so I believe that the volume will be there for him to clear this mark. Last season, the crowded Cards backfield had nearly seven yards per rush.
While Turner may be in more of a timeshare than the depth chart states, I believe he can get his fair share to get over this mark.
