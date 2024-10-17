Best College Football Prop Bets for LSU vs. Arkansas in Week 8
LSU will look to continue on its College Football Playoff path with a win on the road against Arkansas on the road.
Garrett Nussmeier has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the country, fresh off a heroic comeback effort against Ole Miss. Can he follow it up against a stout Arkansas defense?
What about the Razorbacks' point of attack, it's potent ground game with running back Ja'Quinden Jackson leading the way?
Here are a pair of player props for this Saturday night showdown in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Best College Football Prop Bets for LSU vs. Arkansas
- Ja’Quinden Jackson OVER 74.5 Rushing Yards
- Garrett Nussmeier OVER 303.5 Passing Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Ja’Quinden Jackson OVER 74.5 Rushing Yards
With quarterback Taylen Green set to return to the field after suffering an injury prior to the Razorbacks’ BYE week, this benefits Jackson’s ability to run through lighter boxes with the threat of the passing game.
Jackson may have gone under this mark in two straight, but that was against two elite defensive fronts in Tennessee and Texas A&M, who are each top 15 in defensive line yards. However, LSU is 33rd in that metric, and at the national average in yards per carry allowed and outside the top 90 in explosive rush defense.
Jackson has received 15 or more carries in four of six games this season, and while the Hogs try to keep the LSU offense off the field, Jackson should rip off a handful of big gains to get over this total.
Garrett Nussmeier OVER 303.5 Passing Yards
The LSU offense is going to revolve around the pass, the team is top 10 in pass play percentage this season, and if that’s going to continue, than Nussmeier will continue to soar over this total.
Last week, Nussmeier passed the ball 51 times against Ole Miss for 337 yards, and while the Arkansas defense has been sturdy this season, it’s far stronger against the run and is yet to face a passing game that is inside the top 40 nationally in EPA/Pass.
If the Tigers can’t run the ball again, Nussmeier is going to pass the ball north of 40 times again, and I’ll take my chances on Nussmeier to go over this total.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.