Best College Football Prop Bets for Miami (Florida) vs. South Florida
Miami and South Florida meet in a Sunshine State battle between two teams with potent offenses.
Cam Ward has emerged as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, and this should be a great matchup for him to keep building his statistical resume against an aggressive South Florida defense that is vulnerable to explosive plays on the back end.
How should we back Ward in the player prop market? What about South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown, who has had some issues passing this season in his second year as the starter?
Here's our two favorite player props for this Saturday showdown.
- Cam Ward OVER 315.5 Passing Yards
- Byrum Brown UNDER 164.5 Passing Yards
Cam Ward OVER 315.5 Passing Yards
Ward has been carving up opposing defenses to start the season, passing for at least 300 yards in all three games. He’ll draw an aggressive South Florida defense that blitzes at a high rate and holds up against Alabama’s elite pass catchers, but I’m going to go over on Ward’s passing guards prop.
The Hurricanes pass the ball on about 55% of its plays, top 35 in the country, despite blasting all three of its opponents, so I believe that the necessary pass attempts will be there for the Heisman Trophy contender to put up a nice stat line.
Byrum Brown UNDER 164.5 Passing Yards
Brown hasn’t made the necessary strides as a passer just yet, and it likely won’t get better against a sturdy Miami defense.
The Bulls' offense is based around its ground game, and I believe that he’ll continue to struggle on Saturday night. He is completing 56% of his passes and running the ball more than half as much as he is passing it. He has gone under this number in two of three games this season, and I’m not sure I can trust him to go over this mark even in a likely negative game script.
