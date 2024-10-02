SI

Best College Football Prop Bets for Michigan State vs. Oregon

Reed Wallach

Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images1
Michigan State and Oregon meet on Friday night Big Ten action.

With a projected blowout on deck against a suspect Michigan State secondary, how should we bet on Oregon's offensive playmakers with a showdown against Ohio State on deck?

Here's our player prop breakdown for Friday's matchup.

Best Player Prop Bets for Michigan State vs. Oregon in Week 6

  • Traeshon Holden OVER 50.5 Receiving Yards
  • Noah Whittington OVER 26.5 Rushing Yards

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Traeshon Holden OVER 50.5 Receiving Yards

Holden has emerged as the Ducks’ No. 2 receiver this season, playing comparable snaps to transfer wideout Evan Stewart. Holden has tallied at least three targets in each game with at least three catches in each with plenty of big play ability. He has gone over this mark in only two games, but I believe in more competitive matchups, he will go over the median outcome. 

Against Boise State and UCLA, Holden has posted season highs in targets and has 78 and 57 receiving yards respectively. Michigan State has been vulnerable against the pass this season, 124th in explosive pass defense and 89th in EPA/Pass. 

This matchup sets up nicely for Holden to rip off a few chunk gains and get over this mark. 

Noah Whittington OVER 26.5 Rushing Yards

With Ohio State on deck and a point spread north of three touchdowns, I’ll take the chance on Dan Lanning making his second running back more of a featured one late in this one. 

Whittington has at least six rushes in each game this season, going over this mark in two of them and each time going under with 21 yards on the ground in each. 

Michigan State’s defense has been sturdy along the line of scrimmage, but I believe that this number is counting on a typical game script from the Ducks instead of a clock-killing offensive game script late. 

I think this is the best way to cash in on the likely second half of this one. 

