Best College Football Prop Bets for Michigan vs. Indiana in Week 11
The undefeated Indiana Hoosiers seek a 10-0 start with a home game against Michigan in Week 11 action.
The Wolverines season has failed to live up to the hype after a National Championship in 2023, but now can play the role of spoiler for Indiana’s magical season under first year head coach Curt Cignetti. The Hoosiers offense has been incredibly dynamic this season, what is the best way to profit on player props in this one?
Further, the Michigan offense has looked different at varying points in the season, but Colston Loveland remains the constant on the field, and he figures to have a big game yet again.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Michigan vs. Indiana in Week 11
- Colston Loveland OVER 62.5 Receiving Yards
- Myles Price OVER 30.5 Receiving Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Colston Loveland OVER 62.5 Receiving Yards
Loveland remains the only viable candidate to show up in the Michigan passing game, and when the team has even a semblance of a passing quarterback in Davis Warren under center, he has cleared this total each time.
Warren has been shuffled in out of the QB1 role, but overall the two have shown chemistry when he plays. Last week, Loveland had 112 of the team’s 164 receiving yards, and has cleared this mark in four of five games that Warren has started. The only time he didn’t, he left with a shoulder injury.
Michigan will need to find success in the passing game to stay competitive and the only target to trust is Loveland, who is averaging more than six catches and 65 yards per game this season.
Myles Price OVER 30.5 Receiving Yards
The way to attack the Michigan defense is through the air. The defense is still very good, but it’s strength is on the line.
With the possibility that Will Johnson is back for the Wolverines on Saturday, I’m going to target the No. 2 option in the Indiana passing game against a heavy pressure, but vulnerable Michigan defense.
Kurtis Rourke has been just fine when blitzed this season, a staple of Wink Martindale’s defense in Michigan. Rourke is completing 74% of his passes when blitzed this season and sees little drop off then when traditional pressure is sent, so I like his chances against a Michigan defense that is outside the top 90 in coverage grading, per Pro Football Focus.
With all that being said, I like the matchup for Price specifically. He has had several quiet efforts, but has a steady floor of targets in a game that may skew towards the passing game.
Price has at least three targets in each game this season and has caught 82% of his targets. Overall, he has cleared this mark in five of nine games on the season, and given the potential up-tick in targets, I think he can crush expectations.
More College Football Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.