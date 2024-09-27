Best College Football Prop Bets for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State
Oklahoma State and Kansas State each entered the season among the Big 12 title contenders, but are quickly reeling after losing as favorites in Week 4.
I'm focusing my player props in this Big 12 showdown on both team's running backs as DJ Giddens looks to flirt with 100 yards yet again and Ollie Gordon looks to find his footing in the Cowboys sputtering offense.
Here's how I'm betting player props between Kansas State and Oklahoma State.
Best Player Prop Bets for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State
- DJ Giddens OVER 94.5 Rushing Yards
- Ollie Gordon UNDER 80.5 Rushing Yards
- Brennan Presley UNDER 62.5 Receiving Yards
DJ Giddens OVER 94.5 Rushing Yards
Even in the poor effort against BYU, Giddens still proved he can be a capable rusher, carrying the ball 19 times for 93 yards.
The K-State lead back has rushed for 124, 114, 86 and 93, but it’s worth noting that the prior two games were blowouts in both directions, so game script could have dictated that.
Giddens is averaging more than six yards per carry, and while it appears that his numbers are trending down, I believe that we see him get back to his triple digit form on the ground against a poor Oklahoma State defense.
Currently, Oklahoma State is 92nd in yards per carry allowed and 118th in explosive rush defense. Last week against Utah, Micah Bernard ran the ball 25 times for 182 yards in Stillwater, what will happen when the Pokes hit the road?
Further, with Avery Johnson continuing to struggle to throw the ball down the field, I believe the team needs to lean on Giddens even more.
Ollie Gordon UNDER 80.5 Rushing Yards
While I like Giddens as a rusher, Gordon looks like a shell of himself after winning the 2023 Doak Walker Award.
Gordon is getting the necessary reps to get over this total, but his efficiency is incredibly down. He is averaging 3.5 yards per carry this season on about 18 rushes per game. He has gone under this total in every game against FBS foes.
Further, the strength of Kansas State’s defense is in the front seven and against the run, so I believe that Oklahoma State will have to go to the air to try and win this on the road.
I’m fading Gordon until I see otherwise.
Brennan Presley UNDER 62.5 Receiving Yards
Kansas State’s secondary is poor, but I don’t like this particular matchup for Presley.
The Wildcats are 100th in EPA/Pass, but Presley is the Pokes underneath threat with more than three quarters of his targets coming inside of 10 yards and behind the line of scrimmage. He has one target of more than 20 yards down field.
Kansas State is a disciplined defense, top 15 in tackles this season, per Pro Football Focus, which makes me confident the team can wrap up the 5’8” pass catcher, and keep him under this total for the fourth time in five games this season.
