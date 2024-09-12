Best College Football Prop Bets for Oregon vs. Oregon State
Oregon and Oregon State meet in the Civil War on Saturday afternoon in Corvallis, Oregon.
While the two teams aren't conference foes anymore, the in-state rivals still have pride on the line as the Ducks look to reaffirm its standing as a National Championship threat after two shaky efforts to start the season. Against a rebuilding Oregon State team, can the Ducks skill position players show out?
Here's how I'm betting Jordan James and Evan Stewart in the player prop market on Saturday in Week 3 action:
- Jordan James OVER 81.5 Rushing Yards
- Evan Stewart OVER 57.5 Receiving Yards
Jordan James OVER 81.5 Rushing Yards
Much has been made about Oregon’s struggles on the offensive line, and in turn the run game, but this is a great opportunity for the team to get going on the ground.
While the Ducks offense hasn’t been explosive on the ground, the team is 96th in EPA/Rush and averaging less than three yards per carry (due in part to sacks), lead back Jordan James has gone over this total in both games.
If we see a slight uptick in efficiency, this should be a no-sweat over for James, who has at least 15 carries in each game as the clear lead back for the Ducks offense that is set to round into form after two shaky performances.
Evan Stewart OVER 57.5 Receiving Yards
It’s been a quiet start for the Texas A&M transfer, who seems to be the No. 2 receiver in the Ducks’ potent offense, behind returning wideout Tez Johnson.
However, we saw the explosiveness of Stewart in Week 2, hauling in five catches for 112 yards on seven targets.
The Ducks are expected to get up in this one and never look back, laying about 17 points, and I believe this is a great spot for the offense to get right.
While Johnson is rightfully lined higher, this is providing us a discount on Stewart, who is 25 yards shorter. I’ll go over on the second option.
