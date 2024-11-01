Best College Football Prop Bets for San Diego State vs. Boise State in Week 10
San Diego State and Boise State meet in Mountain West action on Friday night.
The Broncos are the runaway favorite to win the conference after winning at UNLV last Friday in a thriller, can the team keep its form at home as a big favorite against San Diego State? The team is expected to, but how will the game script effect the player prop market.
Here's our full prop bet preview for Friday's action.
Best Prop Bets for San Diego State vs. Boise State
- Maddux Madsen UNDER 208.5 Passing Yards
- Marquez Cooper UNDER 78.5 Rushing Yards
Maddux Madsen UNDER 208.5 Passing Yards
The strength of the San Diego State defense is in the secondary, ranking top 30 in coverage grading, per Pro Football Focus.
The Aztecs are a massive underdog, but I believe the team will fall behind due to its struggles defending the run and holding up on offense. I don’t believe that Boise State will need to throw much to get ahead on the scoreboard and to hold onto a win.
Madsen has passed for more than 200 yards in four of seven games this season, so this is a fairly pedestrian mark for him, but given the expected game script, I’ll go under on Saturday.
Marquez Cooper UNDER 78.5 Rushing Yards
Cooper has been a key cog in San Diego State’s offense, rushing for at least 78 yards in all but one game this season, but this will be the toughest defense that the Aztecs will face this season.
Further, San Diego State is expected to be behind in this one, catching more than three touchdowns, meaning that the team may need to keep the ball with quarterback Danny O’Neil more. Further, Boise State’s elite defensive line, seventh in tackles for loss and 24th in yards per carry, will put the Aztecs in third and long often.
Cooper has been a heavy usage running back all season, but this game script will skew towards passing.
