Best College Football Prop Bets for USC vs. Michigan
USC and Michigan will open up Big 10 battle on Saturday afternoon at the 'Big House.'
With a low total of just 44, how will that impact the player prop market? I'm eyeing a pair of running backs as well as the Wolverines' new starting quarterback Alex Orji as a way to cash in on this pivotal Week 4 matchup.
- Kalel Mullings OVER 65.5 Rushing Yards
- Woody Marks UNDER 58.5 Rushing Yards
- Alex Orji UNDER 129.5 Passing Yards
Kalel Mullings OVER 65.5 Rushing Yards
Mullings has gone from the clear No. 2 in the Michigan backfield to the better half of a full timeshare.
So far this season, Mullings and Donnavan Edwards each have 36 carries, but it's clear who the better back is, with Mullings averaging over seven yards per rush while Edwards sits at four yards per carry.
The Wolverines will start run-first quarterback Alex Orji on Saturday, a sign that the team will force the issue on the ground.
While USC will load the box and test this new-look Michigan offensive line, I’ll bank on volume for Mullings to get over this total.
Woody Marks UNDER 58.5 Rushing Yards
Marks is the lead running back in the USC backfield, but I believe that the Trojans take a pass-first approach to this game.
We saw Texas abandon the run game quickly as the team failed to get much going on the ground and opted to run a quick pass scheme that put the ball on the perimeter and spaced out the Michigan defense.
I believe we see Lincoln Riley put the ball in quarterback Miller Moss’ hands far more often and for the Trojans to limit the amount of carries for Marks.
The Mississippi State transfer had 15 carries in the team’s lone marquee matchup this season against LSU but averaged about four yards per carry. I believe his volume goes down in this one with even worse effectiveness.
Alex Orji UNDER 129.5 Passing Yards
Orji hasn’t proved he can be a capable passer, and yes, I’m fading this incredibly low number for a quarterback.
To me, this is a sign that the Wolverines will implement a run-first mindset and have a staggering rush rate.
Maybe there are a few gadget plays to unlock the passing offense for the Wolverines, but the team doesn’t have an elite group of pass catchers, and the team’s best, tight end Colston Loveland, may miss the game due to injury.
Orji has completed four of his seven passes for 20 yards in his career, I need to see it before I go over.
